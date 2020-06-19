All apartments in Oakland Park
4751 NE 13th Ter.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:16 AM

4751 NE 13th Ter

4751 Northeast 13th Terrace · (954) 650-0827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4751 Northeast 13th Terrace, Oakland Park, FL 33334
North Corals

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1784 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Impeccable, fully furnished pool home in sought after East Coral Heights. 15 minutes to beaches, downtown and Ft Lauderdale International airport! This completely remodeled, resort style home features: BRAND NEW ROOF, ALL NEW impact windows & doors, newer A/C, new wood-look tile floors thru-out, Brand New kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances & granite counters, updated bathrooms, large laundry room with storage and 1 car garage. Enjoy your backyard oasis with Tiki-hut covered patio, waterfall pool and fully fenced yard! Nothing left to do but bring your toothbrush! Monthly rental also available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4751 NE 13th Ter have any available units?
4751 NE 13th Ter has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4751 NE 13th Ter have?
Some of 4751 NE 13th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4751 NE 13th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4751 NE 13th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4751 NE 13th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 4751 NE 13th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland Park.
Does 4751 NE 13th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 4751 NE 13th Ter does offer parking.
Does 4751 NE 13th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4751 NE 13th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4751 NE 13th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 4751 NE 13th Ter has a pool.
Does 4751 NE 13th Ter have accessible units?
No, 4751 NE 13th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4751 NE 13th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4751 NE 13th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 4751 NE 13th Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4751 NE 13th Ter has units with air conditioning.

