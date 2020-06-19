4751 NE 13th Ter.

Amenities
Impeccable, fully furnished pool home in sought after East Coral Heights. 15 minutes to beaches, downtown and Ft Lauderdale International airport! This completely remodeled, resort style home features: BRAND NEW ROOF, ALL NEW impact windows & doors, newer A/C, new wood-look tile floors thru-out, Brand New kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances & granite counters, updated bathrooms, large laundry room with storage and 1 car garage. Enjoy your backyard oasis with Tiki-hut covered patio, waterfall pool and fully fenced yard! Nothing left to do but bring your toothbrush! Monthly rental also available.