Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner unit townhome for rent. This spacious unit features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and bamboo floors upstairs. Built in 2008, this townhome is in great condition and ready for a new tenant. You'll enjoy the private fenced backyard and convenience to downtown and the beaches. Come and see today.