3425 Northwest 44th Street #104 - 1

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool tennis court

SPACIOUS UPDATED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO ON THE FIRST FLOOR IN GATED COMMUNITY. KEY WEST STYLE CONDO WITH BEAUTIFUL & TRANQUIL VIEWS OF THE 23-ACRE LAKE. MANY AMENITIES: LAKE SIDE POOL, FITNESS CENTER, JOGGING PATH, TENNIS, CLUBHOUSE. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED BETWEEN I-95 AND TURNPIKE, CLOSE TO SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS. ASSOCIATION APPROVAL PROCESS TAKES 2-3 WEEKS. FIRST MONTH RENT PLUS SECURITY DEPOSIT EQUAL TO TWO MONTHS OF RENT REQUIRED TO MOVE IN (MIGHT BE NEGOTIABLE WITH GOOD CREDIT OVER 650).



CONTACT:



LUMI BULARCA

CELL: 954-636-7993