2880 N Oakland Forest Dr # 208

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

CHARMING 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO ON 2ND FLOOR WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, SCREENED BALCONY AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. GREAT COMMUNITY WITH GYM, TENNIS, CLUB HOUSE, AND 3 POOLS. CLOSE TO I-95, DOWNTOWN FT LAUDERDALE AND THE BEACH. ONE PET ALLOWED UNDER 50 LBS - $250 NON-REFUNDABLE FEE APPLIES. MUST HAVE OVER 620 CREDIT SCORE AND INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE AMOUNT OF RENT PER MONTH FOR ASSOCIATION APPROVAL. FIRST MONTH RENT PLUS SECURITY DEPOSIT EQUAL TO TWO MONTHS OF RENT REQUIRED TO MOVE IN (COULD BE NEGOTIABLE WITH GOOD CREDIT OVER 650).



CONTACT:



LUMI BULARCA

CELL: 954-636-7993