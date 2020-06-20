115 Lake Emerald Drive #306

Amenities
Lovely Lake Emerald 2/2 w/Great Views! - Call/text Cari Luna 954-816-9945 to schedule a tour today! Enjoy spectacular views from this beautifully updated 3rd floor unit. Split bedroom arrangement offers a Master w/en-suite, walk in closets, full-size washer/dryer plus spacious living areas, well-equipped kitchen, and modern tiled bathrooms. Rent includes water, trash, and premium cable (HBO & Showtime). Gated community offers amazing amenities including fishing, boating, or strolling along Lake Emerald, the largest fresh water lake in Broward. Features heated pools, hot tubs, tennis, fitness center and a renovated clubhouse with weekend restaurant, happy hour, yoga, tiki huts, gazebos, and more! Resort-style living in a great location, just a short hop to Wilton Manors or Downtown Fort Lauderdale and minutes to shopping, dining, and nightlife. This home offers so much and is pet-friendly too! HOA requires 650 credit score up to 30 days approval. Call/text Cari Luna 954-816-9945 for more details today!
(RLNE5805578)