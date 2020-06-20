All apartments in Oakland Park
115 Lake Emerald Drive #306

115 Lake Emerald Drive · (954) 816-9945
Location

115 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL 33309
Lake Emerald

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 115 Lake Emerald Drive #306 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
yoga
Lovely Lake Emerald 2/2 w/Great Views! - Call/text Cari Luna 954-816-9945 to schedule a tour today! Enjoy spectacular views from this beautifully updated 3rd floor unit. Split bedroom arrangement offers a Master w/en-suite, walk in closets, full-size washer/dryer plus spacious living areas, well-equipped kitchen, and modern tiled bathrooms. Rent includes water, trash, and premium cable (HBO & Showtime). Gated community offers amazing amenities including fishing, boating, or strolling along Lake Emerald, the largest fresh water lake in Broward. Features heated pools, hot tubs, tennis, fitness center and a renovated clubhouse with weekend restaurant, happy hour, yoga, tiki huts, gazebos, and more! Resort-style living in a great location, just a short hop to Wilton Manors or Downtown Fort Lauderdale and minutes to shopping, dining, and nightlife. This home offers so much and is pet-friendly too! HOA requires 650 credit score up to 30 days approval. Call/text Cari Luna 954-816-9945 for more details today!

(RLNE5805578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Lake Emerald Drive #306 have any available units?
115 Lake Emerald Drive #306 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 Lake Emerald Drive #306 have?
Some of 115 Lake Emerald Drive #306's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Lake Emerald Drive #306 currently offering any rent specials?
115 Lake Emerald Drive #306 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Lake Emerald Drive #306 pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Lake Emerald Drive #306 is pet friendly.
Does 115 Lake Emerald Drive #306 offer parking?
No, 115 Lake Emerald Drive #306 does not offer parking.
Does 115 Lake Emerald Drive #306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Lake Emerald Drive #306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Lake Emerald Drive #306 have a pool?
Yes, 115 Lake Emerald Drive #306 has a pool.
Does 115 Lake Emerald Drive #306 have accessible units?
No, 115 Lake Emerald Drive #306 does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Lake Emerald Drive #306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Lake Emerald Drive #306 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Lake Emerald Drive #306 have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Lake Emerald Drive #306 does not have units with air conditioning.
