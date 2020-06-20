115 Lake Emerald Drive #306

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court yoga

Lovely Lake Emerald 2/2 w/Great Views! - Call/text Cari Luna 954-816-9945 to schedule a tour today! Enjoy spectacular views from this beautifully updated 3rd floor unit. Split bedroom arrangement offers a Master w/en-suite, walk in closets, full-size washer/dryer plus spacious living areas, well-equipped kitchen, and modern tiled bathrooms. Rent includes water, trash, and premium cable (HBO & Showtime). Gated community offers amazing amenities including fishing, boating, or strolling along Lake Emerald, the largest fresh water lake in Broward. Features heated pools, hot tubs, tennis, fitness center and a renovated clubhouse with weekend restaurant, happy hour, yoga, tiki huts, gazebos, and more! Resort-style living in a great location, just a short hop to Wilton Manors or Downtown Fort Lauderdale and minutes to shopping, dining, and nightlife. This home offers so much and is pet-friendly too! HOA requires 650 credit score up to 30 days approval. Call/text Cari Luna 954-816-9945 for more details today!



(RLNE5805578)