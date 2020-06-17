Amenities

1070 Northwest 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL 33309 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Don't miss this beautifully updated home featuring white kitchen cabinets with plenty of storage space and stainless steel appliances. Private back yard with below ground pool is perfect for families, pets and outside entertaining. Hurry before it's gone. NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. All our homes convey in safe, clean & fully functional conditions. Prices and availability are subject to change at any time. 650+ credit and 3 months to move in [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3580389 ]