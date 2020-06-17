All apartments in Oakland Park
1070 Northwest 44th Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

1070 Northwest 44th Street

1070 W Prospect Rd · (954) 314-2752
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1070 W Prospect Rd, Oakland Park, FL 33309
Twin Lakes South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1453 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
1070 Northwest 44th Street, Oakland Park, FL 33309 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Don't miss this beautifully updated home featuring white kitchen cabinets with plenty of storage space and stainless steel appliances. Private back yard with below ground pool is perfect for families, pets and outside entertaining. Hurry before it's gone. NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. All our homes convey in safe, clean & fully functional conditions. Prices and availability are subject to change at any time. 650+ credit and 3 months to move in [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3580389 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1070 Northwest 44th Street have any available units?
1070 Northwest 44th Street has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1070 Northwest 44th Street have?
Some of 1070 Northwest 44th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1070 Northwest 44th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1070 Northwest 44th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1070 Northwest 44th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1070 Northwest 44th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland Park.
Does 1070 Northwest 44th Street offer parking?
No, 1070 Northwest 44th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1070 Northwest 44th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1070 Northwest 44th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1070 Northwest 44th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1070 Northwest 44th Street has a pool.
Does 1070 Northwest 44th Street have accessible units?
No, 1070 Northwest 44th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1070 Northwest 44th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1070 Northwest 44th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1070 Northwest 44th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1070 Northwest 44th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
