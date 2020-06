Amenities

BOATERS DREAM! Don't let closed marinas keep you out of the water. Newly renovated home with open water access. Room for up to a 25' boat. This home is completely renovated -- featuring 2 master bedrooms with walk-in closets and an in-unit washer and dryer. There is parking in front of the home and plenty of free off-street parking as well. Walk to your favorite restaurants across the street. Pet Friendly with a dog park at the end of the road. Walkable neighborhood with lots of shops, groceries and convenience stores nearby. Schedule a showing today!