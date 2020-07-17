2020 Northeast 135th Street

Amenities

Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL 33181 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. DESCRIPTION Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom located on the 3rd floor (806 SQFT). Unit has canal view. RENT INCLUDES 1 parking space, cable Tv, trash and water/sewer. Community features pool, gym, club room and boat dock (based on availability). Building located within walking to a natural reserve: Arch Creek park and FIU North Miami campus. Pet friendly 20 lbs. Association approval 2 weeks. REQUIREMENTS: 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN Minimum household income $4200 per month No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background CONTACT INFO: To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10797080. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3602952 ]