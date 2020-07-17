All apartments in North Miami
2020 Northeast 135th Street

2020 Northeast 135th Street · (305) 528-5387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2020 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL 33181
Arch Creek East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL 33181 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. DESCRIPTION Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom located on the 3rd floor (806 SQFT). Unit has canal view. RENT INCLUDES 1 parking space, cable Tv, trash and water/sewer. Community features pool, gym, club room and boat dock (based on availability). Building located within walking to a natural reserve: Arch Creek park and FIU North Miami campus. Pet friendly 20 lbs. Association approval 2 weeks. REQUIREMENTS: 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN Minimum household income $4200 per month No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background CONTACT INFO: To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10797080. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3602952 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Northeast 135th Street have any available units?
2020 Northeast 135th Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2020 Northeast 135th Street have?
Some of 2020 Northeast 135th Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Northeast 135th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Northeast 135th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Northeast 135th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 Northeast 135th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2020 Northeast 135th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2020 Northeast 135th Street offers parking.
Does 2020 Northeast 135th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 Northeast 135th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Northeast 135th Street have a pool?
Yes, 2020 Northeast 135th Street has a pool.
Does 2020 Northeast 135th Street have accessible units?
No, 2020 Northeast 135th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Northeast 135th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 Northeast 135th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2020 Northeast 135th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2020 Northeast 135th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
