Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets pool air conditioning playground tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

1855 Northeast 121st Street Apt #30, North Miami, FL 33181 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed. HUGE one bedroom one bathroom double walk-in closet. Great condominium with swimming pool, playground for kids, park and tennis courts. GREAT LOCATION in the beautiful area of Sans Souci!! Stores and restaurants nearby, very quiet neighborhood. This will go quickly! The property has been remodeled and offers A/C central unit, tile floors and much more!!! [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3584940 ]