All apartments in North Miami
Find more places like 1855 Northeast 121st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Miami, FL
/
1855 Northeast 121st Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:01 PM

1855 Northeast 121st Street

1855 Northeast 121st Street · (786) 592-2443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Miami
See all
Sans Souci Estates
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1855 Northeast 121st Street, North Miami, FL 33181
Sans Souci Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 30 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 974 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
1855 Northeast 121st Street Apt #30, North Miami, FL 33181 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed. HUGE one bedroom one bathroom double walk-in closet. Great condominium with swimming pool, playground for kids, park and tennis courts. GREAT LOCATION in the beautiful area of Sans Souci!! Stores and restaurants nearby, very quiet neighborhood. This will go quickly! The property has been remodeled and offers A/C central unit, tile floors and much more!!! [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3584940 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1855 Northeast 121st Street have any available units?
1855 Northeast 121st Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1855 Northeast 121st Street have?
Some of 1855 Northeast 121st Street's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1855 Northeast 121st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1855 Northeast 121st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1855 Northeast 121st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1855 Northeast 121st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami.
Does 1855 Northeast 121st Street offer parking?
No, 1855 Northeast 121st Street does not offer parking.
Does 1855 Northeast 121st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1855 Northeast 121st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1855 Northeast 121st Street have a pool?
Yes, 1855 Northeast 121st Street has a pool.
Does 1855 Northeast 121st Street have accessible units?
No, 1855 Northeast 121st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1855 Northeast 121st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1855 Northeast 121st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1855 Northeast 121st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1855 Northeast 121st Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1855 Northeast 121st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd
North Miami, FL 33181
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle
North Miami, FL 33181
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd
North Miami, FL 33181
Forest Place
1600 NE 135th St
North Miami, FL 33181

Similar Pages

North Miami 1 BedroomsNorth Miami 2 Bedrooms
North Miami Apartments with ParkingNorth Miami Dog Friendly Apartments
North Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FL
Kendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

WindwardCity Center
Sans Souci EstatesKeystone Point
Biscayne Landing

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson & Wales University-North MiamiBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity