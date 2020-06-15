Amenities
1855 Northeast 121st Street Apt #30, North Miami, FL 33181 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed. HUGE one bedroom one bathroom double walk-in closet. Great condominium with swimming pool, playground for kids, park and tennis courts. GREAT LOCATION in the beautiful area of Sans Souci!! Stores and restaurants nearby, very quiet neighborhood. This will go quickly! The property has been remodeled and offers A/C central unit, tile floors and much more!!! [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3584940 ]