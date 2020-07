Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

CENTRALLY LOCATED SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NORTH MIAMI. NEW CENTRAL AIR/HEAT. REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. UPDATED BATHROOMS. NICE YARD WITH FRUIT TREES. RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, TRASH REMOVAL AND YARD MAINTENANCE. ALL OFFERS TO LEASE MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY COMPLETED RENTAL APPLICATION, RECENT CREDIT & BACKGROUND REPORT WITH FICO SCORE NOT LESS THAN 625, PROOF OF INCOME, COPY OF PHOTO ID, LAST TWO BANK STATEMENTS.