11450 N Bayshore Dr

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave

Water, water but NO ACCESS to water. Fabulous Wide Bay views and Downtown Miami in “Sans Souci Estates” gated community across from Bay Harbor Islands. Always a breeze from this South Exposure. A bridge away, just minutes from Luxurious worldwide famous Bal Harbor shops and the beach. The minute you walk into the open gigantic living/Florida room, you will see the bay all the way to Downtown Miami; the entire South wall of French doors open to a wood deck above the Intracoastal. Property is all fenced in, private and hidden by lush tropical landscaping. This home will be available by the end of June 2019. A 2 car garage has an AC and laundry. Open kitchen and dining room also enjoy the open wide bay view on Downtown Miami.