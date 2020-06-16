All apartments in North Miami
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:21 PM

11450 N Bayshore Dr

11450 North Bayshore Drive · (305) 968-1763
Location

11450 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL 33181
Sans Souci Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Water, water but NO ACCESS to water. Fabulous Wide Bay views and Downtown Miami in “Sans Souci Estates” gated community across from Bay Harbor Islands. Always a breeze from this South Exposure. A bridge away, just minutes from Luxurious worldwide famous Bal Harbor shops and the beach. The minute you walk into the open gigantic living/Florida room, you will see the bay all the way to Downtown Miami; the entire South wall of French doors open to a wood deck above the Intracoastal. Property is all fenced in, private and hidden by lush tropical landscaping. This home will be available by the end of June 2019. A 2 car garage has an AC and laundry. Open kitchen and dining room also enjoy the open wide bay view on Downtown Miami.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11450 N Bayshore Dr have any available units?
11450 N Bayshore Dr has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11450 N Bayshore Dr have?
Some of 11450 N Bayshore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11450 N Bayshore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11450 N Bayshore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11450 N Bayshore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11450 N Bayshore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami.
Does 11450 N Bayshore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11450 N Bayshore Dr does offer parking.
Does 11450 N Bayshore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11450 N Bayshore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11450 N Bayshore Dr have a pool?
No, 11450 N Bayshore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11450 N Bayshore Dr have accessible units?
No, 11450 N Bayshore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11450 N Bayshore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11450 N Bayshore Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11450 N Bayshore Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11450 N Bayshore Dr has units with air conditioning.
