11450 N Bayshore Dr

Amenities
Water, water but NO ACCESS to water. Fabulous Wide Bay views and Downtown Miami in “Sans Souci Estates” gated community across from Bay Harbor Islands. Always a breeze from this South Exposure. A bridge away, just minutes from Luxurious worldwide famous Bal Harbor shops and the beach. The minute you walk into the open gigantic living/Florida room, you will see the bay all the way to Downtown Miami; the entire South wall of French doors open to a wood deck above the Intracoastal. Property is all fenced in, private and hidden by lush tropical landscaping. This home will be available by the end of June 2019. A 2 car garage has an AC and laundry. Open kitchen and dining room also enjoy the open wide bay view on Downtown Miami.