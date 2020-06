Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Wide Bayfront home with an amazing view of The Miami Skyline. This Private Waterfront Home Has been updated and is directly on Biscayne Bay. Direct ocean access with no fixed bridges. DIRECT DOWNTOWN BAY VIEWS. Unique waterfront Property. 24 hour guard gated community of Sans Souci Estates centrally located minutes from Miami Beach, Aventura and Ft Lauderdale. Property is furnished. Also available for short rental term (call for price)