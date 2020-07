Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry playground pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub

Welcome to The Arbors at Greynolds Park, where you’ll find the perfect combination of convenience, value and comfort—all wrapped in a perfect location and the beauty of Miami. The Arbors at Greynolds Park apartments offer newly renovated homes that feature spacious living rooms with designated dining areas, fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, cozy bedrooms with walk-in closets, and private balconies or patios to enjoy the lush beauty of Aventura and North Miami Beach.