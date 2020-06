Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

BEAUTIFUL REMODELED UNIT! SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN,UNIT IS TASTEFULLY FURNISHED, ELEGANT AND FUNCTIONAL.

VIEW OF THE CANAL, THIS IS A VERY QUIET 55 + COMMUNITY, ONE OCCUPANT HAS TO BE 55 YEARS OLD. THIS

COMPLEX IS INSIDE THE GATED COMMUNITY OF EASTERN SHORES, WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING CENTER,

CINEMAS, RESTAURANTS, JUST 1 1/2 MILE FROM THE BEACH. VERY CLOSE TO AVENTURA MALL, HOSPITALS AND

HIGHWAY ACCESS, RIGHT NEXT TO SUNNY ISLES.