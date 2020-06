Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Great Location!!! Cozy, Spacious, Bright and Open. The second bedroom convertible has a window and closets, has a sliding door. Unit is substantially remodeled, new AC, water heater, crown moldings, flat ceiling, new kitchen with quartz countertop and more! Close to Sunny Isles, Aventura Mall and almost everything you can dream when leaving in Florida!