1959 N Glades Dr 5

Amenities
LISMAR LLC - Property Id: 228379
This charming, and completely renovated corner apartment very specious Conveniently located in the middle of North Miami walking distance to entertainment, shopping, parks, and many restaurants. Lovely Apartment providing the best condition of living for you and your family with a fenced property for much privacy, plenty of closet space, central A/C, freshly painted wall. Please feel free to call to schedule a showing!
VRL Management
info@vrlmanagement.com
786-592-2275
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228379
Property Id 228379
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5739858)