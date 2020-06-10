1959 N Glades Dr 5

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils microwave range

This charming, and completely renovated corner apartment very specious Conveniently located in the middle of North Miami walking distance to entertainment, shopping, parks, and many restaurants. Lovely Apartment providing the best condition of living for you and your family with a fenced property for much privacy, plenty of closet space, central A/C, freshly painted wall. Please feel free to call to schedule a showing!

No Pets Allowed



