Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1959 N Glades Dr 5

1959 N Glades Dr · (786) 592-2275
Location

1959 N Glades Dr, North Miami Beach, FL 33162
City Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
LISMAR LLC - Property Id: 228379

This charming, and completely renovated corner apartment very specious Conveniently located in the middle of North Miami walking distance to entertainment, shopping, parks, and many restaurants. Lovely Apartment providing the best condition of living for you and your family with a fenced property for much privacy, plenty of closet space, central A/C, freshly painted wall. Please feel free to call to schedule a showing!
VRL Management
info@vrlmanagement.com
786-592-2275
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228379
Property Id 228379

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5739858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1959 N Glades Dr 5 have any available units?
1959 N Glades Dr 5 has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1959 N Glades Dr 5 have?
Some of 1959 N Glades Dr 5's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1959 N Glades Dr 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1959 N Glades Dr 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1959 N Glades Dr 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1959 N Glades Dr 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami Beach.
Does 1959 N Glades Dr 5 offer parking?
No, 1959 N Glades Dr 5 does not offer parking.
Does 1959 N Glades Dr 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1959 N Glades Dr 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1959 N Glades Dr 5 have a pool?
No, 1959 N Glades Dr 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1959 N Glades Dr 5 have accessible units?
No, 1959 N Glades Dr 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1959 N Glades Dr 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1959 N Glades Dr 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1959 N Glades Dr 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1959 N Glades Dr 5 has units with air conditioning.
