Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL HOUSE COMPLETELY REMODELED NEW FLOORS, KITCHEN, BATHROOMS... ONE OF THE BEST PRICE 4 BEDROOMS IN WHOLE AREA. 2 MINUTES FROM AVENTURA AND 4 MINUTES TO THE OCEAN. NORTH MIAMI BEACH IS BECOMING ONE OF THE BEST AREAS TO LIVE. CLOSE TO ANYTHING YOU CAN THINK OF AND ALL MAJOR ROADS. THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST.!!!! EASY, EASY, EASY TO SHOW!!!

NEW ROOF AND HAS HURRICANE SHUTTERS