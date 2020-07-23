1001 NE 166th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

One-of-a-kind pristine, upgraded, beautiful and charming corner lot 3/2 family home in the heart of North Miami Beach. One car garage can be converted into a playroom...has A/C & fan. Open kitchen w/ granite countertops, S/S appliances, and bar stools for casual dining. Living/dining area perfect for entertaining! High-tech security system with cameras, tankless water heater, automatic sprinkler system, impact windows in the entire home, (just in time for hurricane season!) Can be rented w/ or without furniture. Huge fenced back yard, with porch and pergola. Lots of room for your play gym and ball playing. House was just painted inside and outside of home! Plenty of room for parking! Close to retail and restaurants, major highways, near hospitals and minutes from beaches and airports.