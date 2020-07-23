All apartments in North Miami Beach
1001 NE 166th St
Last updated July 21 2020 at 10:55 PM

1001 NE 166th St

1001 Northeast 166th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33162
Windward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
One-of-a-kind pristine, upgraded, beautiful and charming corner lot 3/2 family home in the heart of North Miami Beach. One car garage can be converted into a playroom...has A/C & fan. Open kitchen w/ granite countertops, S/S appliances, and bar stools for casual dining. Living/dining area perfect for entertaining! High-tech security system with cameras, tankless water heater, automatic sprinkler system, impact windows in the entire home, (just in time for hurricane season!) Can be rented w/ or without furniture. Huge fenced back yard, with porch and pergola. Lots of room for your play gym and ball playing. House was just painted inside and outside of home! Plenty of room for parking! Close to retail and restaurants, major highways, near hospitals and minutes from beaches and airports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 NE 166th St have any available units?
1001 NE 166th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Miami Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1001 NE 166th St have?
Some of 1001 NE 166th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 NE 166th St currently offering any rent specials?
1001 NE 166th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 NE 166th St pet-friendly?
No, 1001 NE 166th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Miami Beach.
Does 1001 NE 166th St offer parking?
Yes, 1001 NE 166th St offers parking.
Does 1001 NE 166th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 NE 166th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 NE 166th St have a pool?
Yes, 1001 NE 166th St has a pool.
Does 1001 NE 166th St have accessible units?
No, 1001 NE 166th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 NE 166th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 NE 166th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 NE 166th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1001 NE 166th St has units with air conditioning.
