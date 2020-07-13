All apartments in Mount Dora
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:05 PM

1410 Gorham Street

1410 Gorham Street · No Longer Available
Location

1410 Gorham Street, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this awesome, move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with MARBLE COUNTER TOPS and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and updated bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. 1410 Gorham Street, in Mount Dora, is a great place to call home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Gorham Street have any available units?
1410 Gorham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
Is 1410 Gorham Street currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Gorham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Gorham Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 Gorham Street is pet friendly.
Does 1410 Gorham Street offer parking?
No, 1410 Gorham Street does not offer parking.
Does 1410 Gorham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Gorham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Gorham Street have a pool?
No, 1410 Gorham Street does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Gorham Street have accessible units?
No, 1410 Gorham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Gorham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 Gorham Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 Gorham Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 Gorham Street does not have units with air conditioning.
