There is much to love about this awesome, move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with MARBLE COUNTER TOPS and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and updated bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. 1410 Gorham Street, in Mount Dora, is a great place to call home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.