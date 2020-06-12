Apartment List
/
FL
/
mount dora
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 PM

29 Apartments for rent in Mount Dora, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 8 at 02:14pm
4 Units Available
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
876 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Veranda apartment homes are terraced on hills overlooking the entry way of Mount Dora town.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
308 N TREMAIN STREET
308 North Tremain Street, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Available January 2021 for the Winter Season! Old Florida Island style home located in Mount Dora's Historic District! Completely renovated 3/2 home has the perfect location to walk to downtown shops, restaurants, events & waterfront. Nearly 1300 sq.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
306 N CLAYTON STREET
306 North Clayton Street, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1082 sqft
Studio apartment in the heart of Mount Dora's Historic District within walking distance to downtown shops and restaurants! This roomy, fully furnished one bedroom one bath apartment has a private & peaceful screened porch overlooking a natural

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
101 N GRANDVIEW STREET
101 North Grandview Street, Mount Dora, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1387 sqft
MOUNT DORA CONDO! This updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is located in heart of downtown Mount Dora's Historic District.

1 of 15

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
543 Grant Avenue
543 Grant Avenue, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1296 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1382826 Section 8 Accepted! Take $200 off the first month's rent if you can move in by 04/15/2020.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
312 N TREMAIN STREET
312 N Tremain St, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
672 sqft
Available August, 2020 (downstairs), Upstairs available December 2020 & January 2021.

1 of 13

Last updated December 10 at 09:57pm
1 Unit Available
825 MARY FRANK COURT
825 Mary Frank Ct, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1272 sqft
This Mount Dora home is close to downtown and public schools. The photos don't show the updated kitchen. there is a screened back porch and a wood deck. Great back yard for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Dora

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
595 N SUNSET DRIVE
595 North Sunset Drive, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Very Cute Home with Large Kitchen,laminate flooring in Great Room,Freshly Painted interior,a huge fenced back yard,Large Utility Shed,Garage and Carport,Large Outdoor Deck,Lawn Service included, close to the lake for boating and fishing,Great Quiet

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
587 Bluff Pass Drive
587 Buff Pass Drive, Eustis, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1863 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom EUSTIS HOME IN HORIZON OAKS COMMUNITY - Come see this spacious 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
110 E. Chesley Ave
110 East Chesley Avenue, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
110 E. Chesley Ave Available 07/01/20 Charming 3/2 - Available July. 3/2 home with No HOA. Large master bedroom with separate entrance. Completely tiled. Upgraded kitchen. Screen front porch and open covered porch.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Dora

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
3252 Zander Drive
3252 Zander Drive, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1481 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
670 West Rosewood Lane
670 West Rosewood Lane, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1140 sqft
This is a three bedroom/2 bath condo located in Tavares. Nice sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Kitchen overlooks large living/dining room combo. Even has a small patio. Come take a look today.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
409 Dorothy Circle
409 Dorothy Circle, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
No HOA in Eustis! Available on 7-1! Freshly painted! This home has an extra large lot that has beautiful mature trees and plenty of room for parking.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30531 PGA Drive
30531 Pga Drive, Mount Plymouth, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,665
1280 sqft
4 Bed/2 bath house ~ Mt Plymount FL - Property Id: 19804 Beautiful 4-bedrooms house, 3 of the bedrooms come with large walk-in closets, 2 full bathrooms Master Bedroom with hot tub and separate shower, spacious front yard, huge back-yard that

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3140 Bayou Lane
3140 Bayou Ln, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2021 sqft
3140 Bayou Lane Available 07/20/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 1/2 Car garage. - Gated 3bdrm/2ba home with brick driveway.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4659 Treasure Cay Rd
4659 Treasure Cay Road, Tavares, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1751 sqft
4659 Treasure Cay Rd Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 Bdrm / 2 BA with 2 car garage - Spacious 4 bed 2 bath home for rent. Home features 2 car garage, screened patio, and formal dining room. No Cats Allowed (RLNE3259985)

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sorrento
1 Unit Available
23700 Sorrento Ave
23700 Sorrento Avenue, Sorrento, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1978 sqft
This is a newly remodel 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home. It has a large driveway and private backyard. Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC Seeking high quality, long term resident. Visit GunnPropertyServices.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Sorrento Hills
1 Unit Available
33411 TERRAGONA DRIVE
33411 Terragona Drive, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2778 sqft
This 2 story 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage, stone pavered driveway, Birchwood golf frontage home is located in the desirable Sorrento Springs a Guard Gated Golf Community.

1 of 18

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
1404 LONGVILLE CIRCLE
1404 Longville Circle, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1822 sqft
NEW TILE IN LIVING, DINING, KITCHEN!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath has a spacious floor plan. Nice kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and pantry that opens to the family room. Separate formal living and dining/family area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2712 GRAND ISLAND SHORES ROAD
2712 Grand Island Shores Road, Eustis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1328 sqft
Seasonal Rental, Furnished with access to Chain of Lakes from Eustis, Tavares and Mount Dora! Beautiful water view. Two bedrooms two baths with Enclosed summer porch, indoor laundry and bonus room/office.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1541 GOLDEN PALM CIRCLE
1541 Golden Palm Circle, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1026 sqft
Turnkey 2bed/2bath in a great Tavares location. Tastefully furnished and ready to move in. Nice screened in back patio and open covered front porch. All utilities and lawn care included as well as the community pool.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Dora

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
3249 Rolling Hills Lane
3249 Rolling Hills Lane, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2687 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
559 Martin Place Boulevard
559 Martin Place Boulevard, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1176 sqft
HURRY Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in before July 1st to get September free.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Errol Estates Country Club
1 Unit Available
553 Hiawatha Palm Pl
553 Hiawatha Palm Place, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2757 sqft
Large home in Errol Estate Apopka - Gorgeous home, at Parkside at Errol Estates with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths in a 3-way split floor plan. The spacious foyer opens into the dining room and living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mount Dora, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mount Dora renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Mount Dora 2 BedroomsMount Dora 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMount Dora 3 BedroomsMount Dora Apartments with Balcony
Mount Dora Apartments with GarageMount Dora Apartments with ParkingMount Dora Apartments with Pool
Mount Dora Apartments with Washer-DryerMount Dora Dog Friendly ApartmentsMount Dora Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FL
Windermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLInverness, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College