pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM
29 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Mount Dora, FL
Last updated July 6 at 02:15pm
5 Units Available
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
876 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Veranda apartment homes are terraced on hills overlooking the entry way of Mount Dora town.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pine Crest
1324 Crestview Dr.
1324 Crestview Drive, Mount Dora, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Beautiful, Updated Home Near Downtown Mt Dora - R2. This beautiful home is brimming with character! The house has windows everywhere, allowing in lots of natural light. A brand new deck allows you to look over your lush and spacious back yard.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
543 Grant Avenue
543 Grant Avenue, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1296 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1382826 Section 8 Accepted! Take $200 off the first month's rent if you can move in by 04/15/2020.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Dora
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3920 Michigan Ave
3920 Michigan Avenue, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1053 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 1 car garage Single Family Home located in a nice Neighborhood. *Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC *Seeking high quality, long term resident. *Visit GunnPropertyServices.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
110 E. Chesley Ave
110 East Chesley Avenue, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
110 E. Chesley Ave Available 07/01/20 Charming 3/2 - Available July. 3/2 home with No HOA. Large master bedroom with separate entrance. Completely tiled. Upgraded kitchen. Screen front porch and open covered porch.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Dora
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
3252 Zander Drive
3252 Zander Drive, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1481 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1107 Rainbow Circle
1107 Rainbow Circle, Eustis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
Available NOW! Quick move-in!Incredible location! Near Restaurants/Downtown Eustis and Beautiful Lake Eustis. Only 40mins from Universal and more. Brand New Tile Floors/Bathroom sink.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Sorrento Hills
33411 TERRAGONA DRIVE
33411 Terragona Drive, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2778 sqft
This 2 story 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage, stone pavered driveway, Birchwood golf frontage home is located in the desirable Sorrento Springs a Guard Gated Golf Community.
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
2727 North Dellwood Drive
2727 North Dellwood Drive, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1633 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
1730 County Road 19A
1730 N County Road 19a, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1548 sqft
Eustis 3/3, will be available first week of August! Text Gloria at 352-559-6400 to make an appointment to view. The entire home just painted and everything is like new! First, security and $75.00 lease fee to move in. A 12-month lease required.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lane Park
2100 Tealwood Circle
2100 Tealwood Circle, Tavares, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2222 sqft
5 Bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath house in a beautiful community in Tavares - walk to the Publix - Year Built: 2007 5 full bedrooms- Great kitchen with 2 pantry's A Family room one bedroom downstairs that could be converted into a study or lounge 2 car
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1316 Longville Circle
1316 Longville Circle, Tavares, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1906 sqft
Available 07/20/20 Beautiful Spacious 4/2 Home - Property Id: 317186 Beautiful spacious home with Formal Living, Dining, and Family rm, Kitchen with Bar. Brand new tile flooring and verticals throughout the home.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Dora
Last updated July 10 at 08:53pm
7 Units Available
Silver Lake Estates
Blueberry Hill Apartments
33230 Ryan Dr, Leesburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$755
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
Blueberry Hill apartments are nestled into a suburban setting within minutes of the Lake Square Mall, Lake Sumter Community College, and Comcast. Blueberry Hill is only a few miles from beautiful downtown Leesburg and the Regional Medical Center.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
1644 Sunburst Drive
1644 Sunburst Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1120 sqft
If it’s time to make a change, take a look at the Rock Springs, a well-maintained, professionally managed, manufactured home community. Right now, the Rock Springs is offering a 2020 model year, 3 bed/2 bath, 1120 sq. ft.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
2636 Ponkan Meadow Drive
2636 Ponkan Meadow Drive, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3400 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Scottish Highlands
913 Sutherland Ct
913 Sutherland Court, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1548 sqft
55+ Scottish Highlands Home for Rent - Home is located in a 55+ community. Spacious 2 bed 2 bath 2 car garage. Master bath features his and her sinks and two walk in closets. The house comes with washer and dryer and lawn care.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
1674 Sunburst Drive
1674 Sunburst Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1120 sqft
Low move in cost with our amazing rental promotion. why wait move in today. Call kb for more information, 904-808-3800 This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
1719 Tall Pine Circle
1719 Tall Pine Circle, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1120 sqft
Rock Springs, a professionally managed, well-maintained manufactured home community, currently has a 1120 sq. ft.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Lake Doe Cove
818 Lake Doe Boulevard
818 Lake Doe Boulevard, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1836 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Doe Cove
610 Lake Doe Boulevard
610 Lake Doe Boulevard, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1302 sqft
Single Family Home in Lake Doe Estates, Apopka - Great location for this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath plus a downstairs bonus room,(no closet) in this home with a 2 car garage.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
1732 Sunburst Drive
1732 Sunburst Dr, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1056 sqft
Brand new home for rent. Low move in costs!! Call and ask for kb for more information. 904-808-3800 This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
581 Antigua Avenue
581 Antigua Avenue, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1742 sqft
A 3/2 with a bonus room. Just like new! The Groves At Baytree! This community is surrounded by rolling hills, the beautiful BayTree golf course, and magnificent Lake Harris.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
33848 Emerald Pond Loop
33848 Emerald Pond Loop, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1804 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Great Location off Radio Rd. This home has it all 10ft ceilings, granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, Energy Efficient Windows. This home is a must see will not last long. *City of Leesburg Utilities.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
3249 Rolling Hills Lane
3249 Rolling Hills Lane, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2687 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
