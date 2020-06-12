/
3 bedroom apartments
49 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mount Dora, FL
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
923 N Clayton St
923 North Clayton Street, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
956 sqft
Amazing 3B/2B House! - Beautiful Single Family Home fully renovated. Feel at home the moment you enter this cozy and modernly renovated house with wood floors, new roof, new bathrooms, new kitchen! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5747764)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Pine Crest
1 Unit Available
1726 OVERLOOK DRIVE
1726 Overlook Drive, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1534 sqft
Lovely home remodeled in 2007. Modern, beautiful kitchen. Florida room that looks into a large fenced back yard. Third bedroom with double glass doors can be used as a den. Wood and tile flooring throughout home.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
308 N TREMAIN STREET
308 North Tremain Street, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Available January 2021 for the Winter Season! Old Florida Island style home located in Mount Dora's Historic District! Completely renovated 3/2 home has the perfect location to walk to downtown shops, restaurants, events & waterfront. Nearly 1300 sq.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
101 N GRANDVIEW STREET
101 North Grandview Street, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1387 sqft
MOUNT DORA CONDO! This updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is located in heart of downtown Mount Dora's Historic District.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
751 OLD EUSTIS ROAD
751 Old Eustis Road, Mount Dora, FL
Great opportunity to live in a peaceful environment in Mount Dora. Unique and contemporary Matsche designed home with elevated panoramic views of gorgeous Lake Gertrude. The property offers a lake access for you to enjoy many waters sport activities.
1 of 15
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
543 Grant Avenue
543 Grant Avenue, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1296 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1382826 Section 8 Accepted! Take $200 off the first month's rent if you can move in by 04/15/2020.
1 of 13
Last updated December 10 at 09:57pm
1 Unit Available
825 MARY FRANK COURT
825 Mary Frank Ct, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1272 sqft
This Mount Dora home is close to downtown and public schools. The photos don't show the updated kitchen. there is a screened back porch and a wood deck. Great back yard for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Dora
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
319 Bluff Pass Drive
319 Buff Pass Drive, Eustis, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
595 N SUNSET DRIVE
595 North Sunset Drive, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Very Cute Home with Large Kitchen,laminate flooring in Great Room,Freshly Painted interior,a huge fenced back yard,Large Utility Shed,Garage and Carport,Large Outdoor Deck,Lawn Service included, close to the lake for boating and fishing,Great Quiet
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
587 Bluff Pass Drive
587 Buff Pass Drive, Eustis, FL
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom EUSTIS HOME IN HORIZON OAKS COMMUNITY - Come see this spacious 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
95 EASTRIDGE DRIVE
95 Eastridge Drive, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1264 sqft
Three bed rooms and two full bath rooms. Split plan. Enclosed Florida room over looks the spacious back yard. In a community of nice homes. Should be rent ready by July 1st. Painting and cleaning still in progress.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
285 W OAK HILL ROAD
285 West Oak Hill Road, Lake County, FL
Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath home available for Rent or Rent with Option to Purchase - Home also available for traditional purchase. Move in ready home with private neighborhood dock on a 1/4 acre cul-de-sac lot.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
110 E. Chesley Ave
110 East Chesley Avenue, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
110 E. Chesley Ave Available 07/01/20 Charming 3/2 - Available July. 3/2 home with No HOA. Large master bedroom with separate entrance. Completely tiled. Upgraded kitchen. Screen front porch and open covered porch.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Dora
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
3252 Zander Drive
3252 Zander Drive, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1481 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
670 West Rosewood Lane
670 West Rosewood Lane, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1140 sqft
This is a three bedroom/2 bath condo located in Tavares. Nice sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Kitchen overlooks large living/dining room combo. Even has a small patio. Come take a look today.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2006 Oakbend Drive
2006 Oakbend Drive, Eustis, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
31992 REDTAIL RESERVE BOULEVARD
31992 Redtail Reserve Boulevard, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2100 sqft
(FURNISHED $2,395/Month) or (UNFURNISHED $2,095/Month)!!! Welcome to Serenity at Redtail, a small 70 home almost new development right next to Redtail Gulf Course Community.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
4721 Treasure Cay Rd
4721 Treasure Cay Road, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1372 sqft
The Groves At Baytree! This community is surrounded by rolling hills, the beautiful BayTree golf course, and magnificent Lake Harris.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
409 Dorothy Circle
409 Dorothy Circle, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
No HOA in Eustis! Available on 7-1! Freshly painted! This home has an extra large lot that has beautiful mature trees and plenty of room for parking.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
3830 Bayshore Circle
3830 Bayshore Circle, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1680 sqft
Coming soon! Lake Idamere in Tavares. This home will be like new. It will be ready for move-in July 8th. Make your appointment now. Please give 24- hour notice (Property is Tenant Occupied). Applications are at TurnKey.House.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
612 Gould St
612 Gould Street, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1464 sqft
Eustis 3 bedroom 2 bath - older house with lots of room 1464 sq foot - Great layout with Living room- Family Room - Dining room front room would be great place to grow plants lots of light Fridge Stove and dishwasher courtesy use of washer Carpet
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1702 Tropical Court
1702 Tropical Court, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1287 sqft
Great Golden Palm neighborhood 3 bedroom 2 bath - Huge living room - opening up with lots of light big master with private onsuite 2 nice size bedrooms with an addtl bathroom Great location (RLNE5835399)
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30531 PGA Drive
30531 Pga Drive, Mount Plymouth, FL
4 Bed/2 bath house ~ Mt Plymount FL - Property Id: 19804 Beautiful 4-bedrooms house, 3 of the bedrooms come with large walk-in closets, 2 full bathrooms Master Bedroom with hot tub and separate shower, spacious front yard, huge back-yard that
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4730 Havilland Drive
4730 Havilland Drive, Orange County, FL
4730 Havilland Drive Available 07/01/20 Rental home in Stoneybrook - Available July 1 Beautiful 2 story home 4 bedroom 2.
