apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM
25 Apartments for rent in Mount Dora, FL with pool
Last updated July 6 at 02:15pm
5 Units Available
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
876 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Veranda apartment homes are terraced on hills overlooking the entry way of Mount Dora town.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Country Club of Mount Dora
3005 ANDOVER COURT
3005 Andover Court, Mount Dora, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1049 sqft
Mount Dora Country Club! This great home is located on a small cul de sac street in the sought after Country Club of Mount Dora! Open floor plan is light and bright with vaulted ceilings, plant shelves, laminate wood flooring and tile throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
101 N GRANDVIEW STREET
101 North Grandview Street, Mount Dora, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1387 sqft
MOUNT DORA CONDO! This updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is located in heart of downtown Mount Dora's Historic District.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
501 W OLD US HIGHWAY 441
501 W Old US Highway 441, Mount Dora, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1459 sqft
Beautiful Condo overlooking Lake Dora just minutes from Downtown Mount Dora. Condo has open concept with large bedrooms and 2 baths. is on second floor with awesome views. Elevator for your convenience, Large swimming pool and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
601 N MCDONALD STREET
601 Mcdonald Street, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1470 sqft
Spacious and renovated end unit in Villa Dora Condominium, which is a 55+ community. 3 bedroom split plan with wood flooring in Master Bedroom and main areas, carpet in other 2 bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Dora
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1045 Golden Isle Drive
1045 Golden Isle Drive, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1196 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Dora
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1726 Tropical Court
1726 Tropical Court, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1282 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath town home. This home has a separate dining and living room. Large bedrooms and extra storage. The community has a pool and tennis court. Very conveniently located. Its a must see! Call today for a viewing.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15305 Willow Lane
15305 Willow Lane, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2830 sqft
4 bedroom home with large yard and pool - 4 bedroom 3 bath home with large fenced in yard and pool. Lawn care and pool included in rent. Home features, formal living, fireplace, formal dining, and split floor plan. Lots of privacy on this 1 acre.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2006 Oakbend Drive
2006 Oakbend Drive, Eustis, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1741 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4730 Havilland Drive
4730 Havilland Drive, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2427 sqft
Rental home in Stoneybrook - Beautiful 2 story home 4 bedroom 2.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1107 Rainbow Circle
1107 Rainbow Circle, Eustis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
Available NOW! Quick move-in!Incredible location! Near Restaurants/Downtown Eustis and Beautiful Lake Eustis. Only 40mins from Universal and more. Brand New Tile Floors/Bathroom sink.
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
2727 North Dellwood Drive
2727 North Dellwood Drive, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1633 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1541 GOLDEN PALM CIRCLE
1541 Golden Palm Circle, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1026 sqft
Turnkey 2bed/2bath in a great Tavares location. Tastefully furnished and ready to move in. Nice screened in back patio and open covered front porch. All utilities and lawn care included as well as the community pool.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Heathrow Country Estate Homes
25436 High Hampton Circle
25436 High Hampton Circle, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,220
3900 sqft
Pool Home in the Red Tail Subdivision - R3- This pool home is located in the Red Tail subdivision in Sorrento Florida. It features 4 bedrooms and 4.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Dora
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
35681 Rose Moss Avenue
35681 Rose Moss Ave, Lake County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1984 sqft
This newly built home in the Meadow RIdge of Grand Isle Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Lake Doe Cove
818 Lake Doe Boulevard
818 Lake Doe Boulevard, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1836 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Breckenridge
731 Cavan Drive
731 Cavan Drive, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2555 sqft
731 Cavan Drive Available 09/01/20 4 BEDS! GATED COMMUNITY! CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS - This beautiful home is a family's dream come true! This is a large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the beautiful Breckenridge community of Apopka.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
12007 Indian Grass Way
12007 Indian Grass Way, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1358 sqft
This newly built home in the Meadow RIdge of Grand Isle Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Errol Estates Country Club
533 Climbing Ivy Ct
533 Climbing Ivy Court, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1753 sqft
533 Climbing Ivy Ct., Great 3/2.5 TH 2 car garage with open floor plan - 533 Climbing Ivy Ct., Great 3/2.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Errol Estates Country Club
878 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE
878 Ashworth Overlook Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1595 sqft
878 Ashworth Overlook DR., Great 3/2.5 TH, end unit in Overlook at Parkside. The community is gated with pool. All stainless appliances in the unit including washer and dryer. Carpet and tile throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
581 Antigua Avenue
581 Antigua Avenue, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1742 sqft
A 3/2 with a bonus room. Just like new! The Groves At Baytree! This community is surrounded by rolling hills, the beautiful BayTree golf course, and magnificent Lake Harris.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Las Colinas
9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C
9300 Avenida San Pablo, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2160 sqft
We offer luxury condo properties in the Mission Carmel communities at the Mission Inn Golf and Tennis Resort located in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Errol Estates Country Club
906 Woodcraft Drive
906 Woodcraft Drive, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1987 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4854 Waters Gate Dr
4854 Waters Gate Drive, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1927 sqft
Gated community - 3.2 great neighborhood- community pool - Beautiful gated community huge lanai that can be open screens or closed with window . A great Florida room Fenced in back yard Pets welcome $250 Non Refundable pet fee go to global2move.
