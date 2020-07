Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments fire pit internet access nest technology online portal package receiving

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Veranda apartment homes are terraced on hills overlooking the entry way of Mount Dora town. Located on US 441, it has all the easy access to your in town experience as well as all the surrounding state attractions. Scenic greenery and breathtaking sunsets to view from your patio, Veranda is the community everyone wants to be within. Pet friendly, gym ready, pool side living and 24 hour maintenance along with exceptional customer service, Veranda apartment homes delivers the lifestyle youve been dreaming of!