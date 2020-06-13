Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Mount Dora, FL with garage

Mount Dora apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Pine Crest
1 Unit Available
1726 OVERLOOK DRIVE
1726 Overlook Drive, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1534 sqft
Lovely home remodeled in 2007. Modern, beautiful kitchen. Florida room that looks into a large fenced back yard. Third bedroom with double glass doors can be used as a den. Wood and tile flooring throughout home.

1 of 13

Last updated December 10 at 09:57pm
1 Unit Available
825 MARY FRANK COURT
825 Mary Frank Ct, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1272 sqft
This Mount Dora home is close to downtown and public schools. The photos don't show the updated kitchen. there is a screened back porch and a wood deck. Great back yard for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Dora

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
587 Bluff Pass Drive
587 Buff Pass Drive, Eustis, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1863 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom EUSTIS HOME IN HORIZON OAKS COMMUNITY - Come see this spacious 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3920 Michigan Ave
3920 Michigan Avenue, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1053 sqft
***Property is Currently Occupied and will only be shown to Approved Applicants. (In order to see occupied properties, tenants are required to fill out a application in advance, Once an application is approved a showing will be scheduled.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
595 N SUNSET DRIVE
595 North Sunset Drive, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Very Cute Home with Large Kitchen,laminate flooring in Great Room,Freshly Painted interior,a huge fenced back yard,Large Utility Shed,Garage and Carport,Large Outdoor Deck,Lawn Service included, close to the lake for boating and fishing,Great Quiet

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
317 RYANS RIDGE AVENUE
317 Ryans Ridge Avenue, Eustis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1092 sqft
Beautiful home in a small subdivision centrally located off of Bay St/Hwy 19 in Eustis. Spacious living/dining room. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, pantry, breakfast nook and laundry room with washer and dryer.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
95 EASTRIDGE DRIVE
95 Eastridge Drive, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1264 sqft
Three bed rooms and two full bath rooms. Split plan. Enclosed Florida room over looks the spacious back yard. In a community of nice homes. Should be rent ready by July 1st. Painting and cleaning still in progress.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Dora

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4659 Treasure Cay Rd
4659 Treasure Cay Road, Tavares, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1751 sqft
4659 Treasure Cay Rd Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 Bdrm / 2 BA with 2 car garage - Spacious 4 bed 2 bath home for rent. Home features 2 car garage, screened patio, and formal dining room. No Cats Allowed (RLNE3259985)

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3140 Bayou Lane
3140 Bayou Ln, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2021 sqft
3140 Bayou Lane Available 07/20/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 1/2 Car garage. - Gated 3bdrm/2ba home with brick driveway.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
4721 Treasure Cay Rd
4721 Treasure Cay Road, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1372 sqft
The Groves At Baytree! This community is surrounded by rolling hills, the beautiful BayTree golf course, and magnificent Lake Harris.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
409 Dorothy Circle
409 Dorothy Circle, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
No HOA in Eustis! Available on 7-1! Freshly painted! This home has an extra large lot that has beautiful mature trees and plenty of room for parking.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
517 N DISSTON AVENUE
517 North Disston Avenue, Tavares, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
864 sqft
Just hang your clothes and you're home! Fully renovated, completely furnished, upstairs garage apartment!! Rent includes all utilities (water, electric, cable/internet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Sorrento Hills
1 Unit Available
33411 TERRAGONA DRIVE
33411 Terragona Drive, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2778 sqft
This 2 story 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage, stone pavered driveway, Birchwood golf frontage home is located in the desirable Sorrento Springs a Guard Gated Golf Community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Lane Park
1 Unit Available
2393 TEALWOOD CIRCLE
2393 Tealwood Circle, Tavares, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2824 sqft
Lawn maint.

1 of 18

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
1404 LONGVILLE CIRCLE
1404 Longville Circle, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1822 sqft
NEW TILE IN LIVING, DINING, KITCHEN!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath has a spacious floor plan. Nice kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and pantry that opens to the family room. Separate formal living and dining/family area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2712 GRAND ISLAND SHORES ROAD
2712 Grand Island Shores Road, Eustis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1328 sqft
Seasonal Rental, Furnished with access to Chain of Lakes from Eustis, Tavares and Mount Dora! Beautiful water view. Two bedrooms two baths with Enclosed summer porch, indoor laundry and bonus room/office.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
987 DAVID WALKER DRIVE
987 Old Hammock Road, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1057 sqft
***Fully furnished*** MOVE RIGHT IN!!! SHANTINIKETAN’S GOAL IS TO PROVIDE QUALITY LIFESTYLE AND HOMES FOR AGES 55+ AND OLDER. ! This Condo is Light & Bright with well equipped with tile floors, granite counters, washer, and dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Dora

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Scottish Highlands
1 Unit Available
913 Sutherland Ct
913 Sutherland Court, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1548 sqft
55+ Scottish Highlands Home for Rent - Home is located in a 55+ community. Spacious 2 bed 2 bath 2 car garage. Master bath features his and her sinks and two walk in closets. The house comes with washer and dryer and lawn care.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
826 Brookfield Place
826 Brookfield Place, Apopka, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,495
7870 sqft
Reduce for a quick rental Rock Springs Ridge Executive Home- A MUST SEE !! - Suit for Royalty, Executive Home with exquisite floor Plan offering 3 Masters Bedrooms one on the main floor with so much space you can entertain in your own bedroom with a

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
638 Wekiva Crest Dr.
638 Wekiva Crest Drive, Apopka, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2532 sqft
Well maintained two story house in Wekiva - Available Now - Fresh and clean property located in beautiful Apopka. Community is accessible to major roads, schools, and businesses. Mature landscaping throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Errol Estates Country Club
1 Unit Available
1348 Golf Point Loop Orange County
1348 Golf Point Loop, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1884 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME IN APOPKA - Popular floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath floor plan with a 2 car garage. This home offers a dining room, a family room which opens to the screened porch and a kitchen with an eat-in area.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
33848 Emerald Pond Loop
33848 Emerald Pond Loop, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1804 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Great Location off Radio Rd. This home has it all 10ft ceilings, granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, Energy Efficient Windows. This home is a must see will not last long. *City of Leesburg Utilities.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1648 BOULDER CREEK COURT
1648 Boulder Creek Court, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1624 sqft
You'll love living in this stylish home! The home has a fenced outdoor living space! This home features high ceilings in the family room and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has light, wood cabinets and ample counter space.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
13116 LAUREL CREST COURT
13116 Laurel Crest Court, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1642 sqft
2017 Like New Home!!! Oversized rooms, laundry room right off kitchen, fenced back yard!! Don't miss this picture perfect home!!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Mount Dora, FL

Mount Dora apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

