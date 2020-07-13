Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

40 Apartments for rent in Mount Dora, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mount Dora apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 6 at 02:15pm
5 Units Available
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
876 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Veranda apartment homes are terraced on hills overlooking the entry way of Mount Dora town.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lakes of Mount Dora
3051 NEW HAVEN PLACE
3051 New Haven Place, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2201 sqft
This 55+ active-adult gated community has so much to offer. Canoeing, Swimming, Social Activities, Fitness Center, Gorgeous Club House and the list goes on... Beautiful St. Andrews model on natureview home site means no rear neighbors.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1555 N ORANGE STREET
1555 North Orange Street, Mount Dora, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1763 sqft
Under Construction. Welcome to this beautiful new home in the heart of Mount Dora. Perfectly placed on the corner lot, this home features an open concept with gorgeous laminate flooring, granite counter tops, and tile in the bathrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
237 E 4TH AVENUE
237 East 4th Avenue, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
670 sqft
"The Ivy" is offered furnished and with an annual lease. Imagine living right in Downtown Mount Dora central to all the action. Walk to shopping, restaurants, parks and the marina.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Country Club of Mount Dora
3005 ANDOVER COURT
3005 Andover Court, Mount Dora, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1049 sqft
Mount Dora Country Club! This great home is located on a small cul de sac street in the sought after Country Club of Mount Dora! Open floor plan is light and bright with vaulted ceilings, plant shelves, laminate wood flooring and tile throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Pincrest Rd
205 Pinecrest Road, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1400 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath close to Downtown Mt Dora - Lawn Care Included Minutes from Downtown Mount Dora 3 bedrooms 2 full bath Living room Formal dining room Screened back porch Covered car port Fresh paint and carpet Available now Credit score of 600+

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Sylvan Shores
1211 PARK PLACE
1211 Park Place, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
475 sqft
Light and bright studio apartment with UTILITIES INCLUDED. Circular driveway parking, tile floors , full kitchen and tiled shower. Less than 2 miles to downtown and across the street from Lake Gertrude walking trail. No Pets, No Smokers.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Crest
1726 OVERLOOK DRIVE
1726 Overlook Drive, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1534 sqft
Lovely home remodeled in 2007. Modern, beautiful kitchen. Florida room that looks into a large fenced back yard. Third bedroom with double glass doors can be used as a den. Wood and tile flooring throughout home.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
308 N TREMAIN STREET
308 North Tremain Street, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Available January 2021 for the Winter Season! Old Florida Island style home located in Mount Dora's Historic District! Completely renovated 3/2 home has the perfect location to walk to downtown shops, restaurants, events & waterfront. Nearly 1300 sq.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
101 N GRANDVIEW STREET
101 North Grandview Street, Mount Dora, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1387 sqft
MOUNT DORA CONDO! This updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is located in heart of downtown Mount Dora's Historic District.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
312 N TREMAIN STREET
312 N Tremain St, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
672 sqft
Available August, 2020 (downstairs), Upstairs available December 2020 & January 2021.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
501 W OLD US HIGHWAY 441
501 W Old US Highway 441, Mount Dora, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1459 sqft
Beautiful Condo overlooking Lake Dora just minutes from Downtown Mount Dora. Condo has open concept with large bedrooms and 2 baths. is on second floor with awesome views. Elevator for your convenience, Large swimming pool and clubhouse.

1 of 13

Last updated December 10 at 09:57pm
1 Unit Available
825 MARY FRANK COURT
825 Mary Frank Ct, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1272 sqft
This Mount Dora home is close to downtown and public schools. The photos don't show the updated kitchen. there is a screened back porch and a wood deck. Great back yard for entertaining.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
601 N MCDONALD STREET
601 Mcdonald Street, Mount Dora, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1470 sqft
Spacious and renovated end unit in Villa Dora Condominium, which is a 55+ community. 3 bedroom split plan with wood flooring in Master Bedroom and main areas, carpet in other 2 bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Dora

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3920 Michigan Ave
3920 Michigan Avenue, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1053 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 1 car garage Single Family Home located in a nice Neighborhood. *Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC *Seeking high quality, long term resident. *Visit GunnPropertyServices.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Dora

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1107 Rainbow Circle
1107 Rainbow Circle, Eustis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
Available NOW! Quick move-in!Incredible location! Near Restaurants/Downtown Eustis and Beautiful Lake Eustis. Only 40mins from Universal and more. Brand New Tile Floors/Bathroom sink.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Sorrento Hills
33411 TERRAGONA DRIVE
33411 Terragona Drive, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2778 sqft
This 2 story 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage, stone pavered driveway, Birchwood golf frontage home is located in the desirable Sorrento Springs a Guard Gated Golf Community.

1 of 18

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
1404 LONGVILLE CIRCLE
1404 Longville Circle, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1822 sqft
NEW TILE IN LIVING, DINING, KITCHEN!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath has a spacious floor plan. Nice kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and pantry that opens to the family room. Separate formal living and dining/family area.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2712 GRAND ISLAND SHORES ROAD
2712 Grand Island Shores Road, Eustis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1328 sqft
Seasonal Rental, Furnished with access to Chain of Lakes from Eustis, Tavares and Mount Dora! Beautiful water view. Two bedrooms two baths with Enclosed summer porch, indoor laundry and bonus room/office.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
987 DAVID WALKER DRIVE
987 Old Hammock Road, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1057 sqft
***Fully furnished*** MOVE RIGHT IN!!! SHANTINIKETAN’S GOAL IS TO PROVIDE QUALITY LIFESTYLE AND HOMES FOR AGES 55+ AND OLDER. ! This Condo is Light & Bright with well equipped with tile floors, granite counters, washer, and dryer.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1541 GOLDEN PALM CIRCLE
1541 Golden Palm Circle, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1026 sqft
Turnkey 2bed/2bath in a great Tavares location. Tastefully furnished and ready to move in. Nice screened in back patio and open covered front porch. All utilities and lawn care included as well as the community pool.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
1730 County Road 19A
1730 N County Road 19a, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1548 sqft
Eustis 3/3, will be available first week of August! Text Gloria at 352-559-6400 to make an appointment to view. The entire home just painted and everything is like new! First, security and $75.00 lease fee to move in. A 12-month lease required.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Heathrow Country Estate Homes
25436 High Hampton Circle
25436 High Hampton Circle, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,220
3900 sqft
Pool Home in the Red Tail Subdivision - R3- This pool home is located in the Red Tail subdivision in Sorrento Florida. It features 4 bedrooms and 4.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1200 SHERMAN AVENUE
1200 Sherman Avenue, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
742 sqft
Cute 2/1 bath home with detached garage and storage shed.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mount Dora, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mount Dora apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

