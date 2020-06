Amenities

Wow this one has it all! Completely Remodeled! Brand New Stainless Appliances! Brand New Washer & Dryer! Gorgeous South Exposure Lake View! Big Covered Screened Patio! Park Right in Front of your 1st Floor Entry!! Master Bedroom has a Walk In Closet and Sliding Door to Patio! Great Location close to shopping and turnpike! Guard Gated Community!