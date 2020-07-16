8117 SW 29th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage new construction

Beautiful 3 story Town Home in Calabria. 3 bed/ 2.5 bath overlooking the lake. Granite Kitchen counter tops, stainless steal appliances, 1 car garage. Neighborhood features swimming pool, multi purpose court, lakeside jogging trail, and kids playground. 1st floor is the kitchen, living, and dinning room with half bathroom. 2nd floor is the master bedroom, the 3rd floor has 2 huge bedrooms with balcony- one faces the lake and the other faces the front of the house and the laundry room is located on the 3rd floor.