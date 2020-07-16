All apartments in Miramar
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

8117 SW 29th St

8117 Southwest 29th Street · (954) 773-1557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8117 Southwest 29th Street, Miramar, FL 33025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1405 · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Beautiful 3 story Town Home in Calabria. 3 bed/ 2.5 bath overlooking the lake. Granite Kitchen counter tops, stainless steal appliances, 1 car garage. Neighborhood features swimming pool, multi purpose court, lakeside jogging trail, and kids playground. 1st floor is the kitchen, living, and dinning room with half bathroom. 2nd floor is the master bedroom, the 3rd floor has 2 huge bedrooms with balcony- one faces the lake and the other faces the front of the house and the laundry room is located on the 3rd floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8117 SW 29th St have any available units?
8117 SW 29th St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8117 SW 29th St have?
Some of 8117 SW 29th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8117 SW 29th St currently offering any rent specials?
8117 SW 29th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8117 SW 29th St pet-friendly?
No, 8117 SW 29th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miramar.
Does 8117 SW 29th St offer parking?
Yes, 8117 SW 29th St offers parking.
Does 8117 SW 29th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8117 SW 29th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8117 SW 29th St have a pool?
Yes, 8117 SW 29th St has a pool.
Does 8117 SW 29th St have accessible units?
No, 8117 SW 29th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8117 SW 29th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8117 SW 29th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8117 SW 29th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8117 SW 29th St does not have units with air conditioning.
