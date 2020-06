Amenities

MIRAMAR FL--"MIRAMAR CLUB"--LOCATED IN CENTRAL MIRAMAR---MINUTES FROM ALL MAJOR ROADS---SHOPPING----SCHOOLS---PARKS---CASINOS AND RESTAURANTS-----2 BEDROOMS- 11x9 AND 13x12 --- 2 BATHS---ON 2ND FLOOR--ALL TILE---FRESHLY PAINTED AND CLEANED----UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS-----SCREENED PATIO WITH STORAGE ROOM---COMMUNITY POOL---STEPS TO ELEVATOR---1 PARKING SPACE---PLENTY OF GUEST PARKING---NO PETS---NO SMOKING---*** MIN CREDIT SCORE 600 ****NO EXCEPTIONS----2.5-3 X INCOME REQUIRED PER MONTH ($3800 TO 4500)-----MUST SHOW PROOF OF INCOME---WATER INCLUDED IN RENT----ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER---CENTRAL AIR-----EASY TO VIEW...---ALLOW 2-3 WEEKS FOR ASSOCIATION TO PROCESS APPLICATION....THANK YOU