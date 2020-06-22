All apartments in Miramar
Find more places like 3468 SW 175th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miramar, FL
/
3468 SW 175th Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:29 AM

3468 SW 175th Ave

3468 Southwest 175th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Miramar
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3468 Southwest 175th Avenue, Miramar, FL 33029
Silver Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 4bed/2&1/2bath. Two-story home in the desired gated community of Silver Lakes. Enjoy your pool & lake view from your backyard surrounded by nature fruit trees. Large open kitchen with white wood cabinets, white floor, granite countertops, snack bar, breakfast area, & large pantry. Master bedroom w/walk in closets, dual vanities, separate shower and tub. Laundry area on the 1st floor. Going up to the 2nd floor find bright & clean wood floor in all bedrooms & carpet on cozy family room. 2nd & 3rd beds share 1 full bath, plus room office w/built in cabinets. Amenities: Tennis courts, basketball court, playgrounds and trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3468 SW 175th Ave have any available units?
3468 SW 175th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miramar, FL.
What amenities does 3468 SW 175th Ave have?
Some of 3468 SW 175th Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3468 SW 175th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3468 SW 175th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3468 SW 175th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3468 SW 175th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miramar.
Does 3468 SW 175th Ave offer parking?
No, 3468 SW 175th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3468 SW 175th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3468 SW 175th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3468 SW 175th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3468 SW 175th Ave has a pool.
Does 3468 SW 175th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3468 SW 175th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3468 SW 175th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3468 SW 175th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3468 SW 175th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3468 SW 175th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St
Miramar, FL 33025
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave
Miramar, FL 33027
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way
Miramar, FL 33025
Aventine at Miramar
2436 Centergate Dr
Miramar, FL 33025
Miramar Park
11000 Miramar Blvd
Miramar, FL 33025
Lake Vista
8440 Sherman Cir N
Miramar, FL 33025
Catalina at Miramar
4260 Southwest 117th Lane
Miramar, FL 33025
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall
Miramar, FL 33025

Similar Pages

Miramar 1 BedroomsMiramar 2 Bedrooms
Miramar Apartments with GymMiramar Apartments with Parking
Miramar Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lakeshore At University Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College