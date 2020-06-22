3468 SW 175th Ave

Amenities

Beautiful 4bed/2&1/2bath. Two-story home in the desired gated community of Silver Lakes. Enjoy your pool & lake view from your backyard surrounded by nature fruit trees. Large open kitchen with white wood cabinets, white floor, granite countertops, snack bar, breakfast area, & large pantry. Master bedroom w/walk in closets, dual vanities, separate shower and tub. Laundry area on the 1st floor. Going up to the 2nd floor find bright & clean wood floor in all bedrooms & carpet on cozy family room. 2nd & 3rd beds share 1 full bath, plus room office w/built in cabinets. Amenities: Tennis courts, basketball court, playgrounds and trails.