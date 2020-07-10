All apartments in Miramar
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:17 PM

2532 Centergate Dr

2532 Centergate Drive · (305) 405-0615
Location

2532 Centergate Drive, Miramar, FL 33025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Modern ready to live unfurnished condo in the prestigious resort style Aventine. Enjoy this spacious 1 bedroom apartment with attached covered 1 car garage. walk - in closets and beautiful living in open floor plan townhome style condo with attached garage and walkway to your own entrance. Upscale community pools, gyms, tennis, jogging or biking trail around the beautiful lake, playground and more, Easily accessible to major highways I - 75, turnpike, I - 95. Minutes from both Miami and Fort Lauderdale airport . Walk around the beautiful lake and enjoy the birds and the swimming fishes . Entertain yourself watching the waterfall and beautiful bridge at night . 2 huge pools, tennis courts, clubhouse and Gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 Centergate Dr have any available units?
2532 Centergate Dr has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2532 Centergate Dr have?
Some of 2532 Centergate Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 Centergate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2532 Centergate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 Centergate Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2532 Centergate Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miramar.
Does 2532 Centergate Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2532 Centergate Dr offers parking.
Does 2532 Centergate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2532 Centergate Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 Centergate Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2532 Centergate Dr has a pool.
Does 2532 Centergate Dr have accessible units?
No, 2532 Centergate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 Centergate Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2532 Centergate Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2532 Centergate Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2532 Centergate Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
