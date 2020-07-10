2532 Centergate Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Modern ready to live unfurnished condo in the prestigious resort style Aventine. Enjoy this spacious 1 bedroom apartment with attached covered 1 car garage. walk - in closets and beautiful living in open floor plan townhome style condo with attached garage and walkway to your own entrance. Upscale community pools, gyms, tennis, jogging or biking trail around the beautiful lake, playground and more, Easily accessible to major highways I - 75, turnpike, I - 95. Minutes from both Miami and Fort Lauderdale airport . Walk around the beautiful lake and enjoy the birds and the swimming fishes . Entertain yourself watching the waterfall and beautiful bridge at night . 2 huge pools, tennis courts, clubhouse and Gym.