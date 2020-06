17453 SW 47th Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

BEST PRICE IN THE COMPLEX.GORGEOUS AND IMMACULATE HOME 4BEDROOMS & 3 FULL BATHROOMS. GREAT GATED COMMUNITY, READY TO MOVE ON 5/7/20.HOME FEATURES MANY UPGRADES. FABULOUS LAYOUT.CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS.A RATED SCHOOLS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS,TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES, CARRIER AC,DOUBLE OWEN,WOOD BLINDS,CROWN MOLDINGS. PET DEPOSIT FEE $250 NON REFUNDABLE.

AMAZING CLUBHOUSE WITH POOL, JACUZZI, GYM,PLAYGROUND,PARTY ROOM,BASKETBALL, TENNIS COURTS. BROWARD APPLIANCES MAINTENANCE PLAN WITHOUT COPAYMENTS.NO APPROVAL OR HOA.ONLY VIRTUAL SHOWINGS UNTIL JULY 5.



Broker Confidential: 1ST,LAST&SECURITY DEPOSIT,ID,CREDIT REPORT,POLICEBACKROUND,2MOST RECENT PAYST,LASTYEAR TAX RET/1099.1STM DEP CASHIERCHECK. NO APPROVAL.AVAILABL 6/17