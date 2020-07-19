15071 SW 49 Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated one story single family rental! Great layout with main bedroom, walk-in closet and bath suite on 1 side of the house, 3 bedrooms on the other side of the home. Spacious living room with separate dining room. Updated kitchen with appliances overlooking family room. Screened patio and outside patio area overlook serene lake. Enjoy outdoor activities in the comfort of this house. 2 car garage too! The property is in the Claremont community of Huntington. Located in Southwest Broward County, just off 1-75 and Miramar Parkway. All showings by appointment. Property shows well.