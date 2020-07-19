All apartments in Miramar
15071 SW 49 Ct
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:17 AM

15071 SW 49 Ct

15071 Southwest 49th Court · No Longer Available
Location

15071 Southwest 49th Court, Miramar, FL 33027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated one story single family rental! Great layout with main bedroom, walk-in closet and bath suite on 1 side of the house, 3 bedrooms on the other side of the home. Spacious living room with separate dining room. Updated kitchen with appliances overlooking family room. Screened patio and outside patio area overlook serene lake. Enjoy outdoor activities in the comfort of this house. 2 car garage too! The property is in the Claremont community of Huntington. Located in Southwest Broward County, just off 1-75 and Miramar Parkway. All showings by appointment. Property shows well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15071 SW 49 Ct have any available units?
15071 SW 49 Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miramar, FL.
What amenities does 15071 SW 49 Ct have?
Some of 15071 SW 49 Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15071 SW 49 Ct currently offering any rent specials?
15071 SW 49 Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15071 SW 49 Ct pet-friendly?
No, 15071 SW 49 Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miramar.
Does 15071 SW 49 Ct offer parking?
Yes, 15071 SW 49 Ct offers parking.
Does 15071 SW 49 Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15071 SW 49 Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15071 SW 49 Ct have a pool?
No, 15071 SW 49 Ct does not have a pool.
Does 15071 SW 49 Ct have accessible units?
No, 15071 SW 49 Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 15071 SW 49 Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15071 SW 49 Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 15071 SW 49 Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 15071 SW 49 Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
