Miramar, FL
14931 SW 52st
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:30 PM

14931 SW 52st

14931 SW 52nd St · (786) 405-7766
Miramar
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

14931 SW 52nd St, Miramar, FL 33027

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,999

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4/3 estate home in prime sought after location at the Reserve at Huntington, has a bright airy flowing floor plan. Open concept kitchen and family with breakfast area, two car garage, tile floors in living areas, magnificent spacious master suite. Perfect patio area for entertaining. New beautiful white fence surrounding lovely lush green backyard. The Reserve at Huntington is a 24 hr guarded and gated community with exercise room, community pool, children's play area and clubhouse located minutes from I75, shopping, restaurants and so much more! Ready to move into. Best deal in area. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14931 SW 52st have any available units?
14931 SW 52st has a unit available for $3,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14931 SW 52st have?
Some of 14931 SW 52st's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14931 SW 52st currently offering any rent specials?
14931 SW 52st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14931 SW 52st pet-friendly?
No, 14931 SW 52st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miramar.
Does 14931 SW 52st offer parking?
Yes, 14931 SW 52st does offer parking.
Does 14931 SW 52st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14931 SW 52st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14931 SW 52st have a pool?
Yes, 14931 SW 52st has a pool.
Does 14931 SW 52st have accessible units?
No, 14931 SW 52st does not have accessible units.
Does 14931 SW 52st have units with dishwashers?
No, 14931 SW 52st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14931 SW 52st have units with air conditioning?
No, 14931 SW 52st does not have units with air conditioning.
