13847 SW 52ND ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

##BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES TO BE INSTALLED PRIOR TO MOVE-IN## DON'T MISS THIS GORGEOUS UPDATED 3/2/2CG WATERFRONT HOME IN THE GATED VIZCAYA COMMUNITY OF SANTORINI ISLES. VERY CLEAN WITH NEUTRAL PAINT AND WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE HOME ALSO FEATURES CROWN MOLDINGS IN EVERY ROOM AND WATER VIEW FROM KITCHEN AND MASTER BEDROOM . WALK-IN CLOSET AND LARGE MASTER BATH WITH A SEPARATE SHOWER AND ROMAN BATHTUB. TENANT WILL HAVE FULL ACCESS TO THE COMMUNITY POOL, CLUBHOUSE, AND FITNESS FACILITY. ***EZ TO SHOW---CLICK SHOW ASSIST FOR LOCKBOX INFO***