13383 SW 44th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym playground pool tennis court

MOVE IN READY, Spacious 4 bedrooms 2 and a half bath located in gated community with 24 hrs security. This property features a master bedroom on suite located on the second floor with huge his and hers walk-in closets. The second floor also features 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath, + A bonus opened area which can be used to set up a small office, study or play area. Large fenced backyard with very large patio, which offers a great view of the lake. Granite counter top with stainless appliances, washer and dryer. Access to pool, gym, tennis courts, and multiple playgrounds through out the community. located in very sought after West Miramar school district with easy access to I-75 and Florida turnpike.