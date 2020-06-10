All apartments in Miramar
13383 SW 44th St
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:27 PM

13383 SW 44th St

13383 SW 44th Street · (855) 550-0528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13383 SW 44th Street, Miramar, FL 33027
Silver Falls

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2101 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
MOVE IN READY, Spacious 4 bedrooms 2 and a half bath located in gated community with 24 hrs security. This property features a master bedroom on suite located on the second floor with huge his and hers walk-in closets. The second floor also features 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath, + A bonus opened area which can be used to set up a small office, study or play area. Large fenced backyard with very large patio, which offers a great view of the lake. Granite counter top with stainless appliances, washer and dryer. Access to pool, gym, tennis courts, and multiple playgrounds through out the community. located in very sought after West Miramar school district with easy access to I-75 and Florida turnpike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13383 SW 44th St have any available units?
13383 SW 44th St has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13383 SW 44th St have?
Some of 13383 SW 44th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13383 SW 44th St currently offering any rent specials?
13383 SW 44th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13383 SW 44th St pet-friendly?
No, 13383 SW 44th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miramar.
Does 13383 SW 44th St offer parking?
No, 13383 SW 44th St does not offer parking.
Does 13383 SW 44th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13383 SW 44th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13383 SW 44th St have a pool?
Yes, 13383 SW 44th St has a pool.
Does 13383 SW 44th St have accessible units?
No, 13383 SW 44th St does not have accessible units.
Does 13383 SW 44th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13383 SW 44th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 13383 SW 44th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 13383 SW 44th St does not have units with air conditioning.
