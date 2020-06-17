900 Northeast 85th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking internet access

Furnished Studio (Efficiency) in Upper East Side (MiMo Biscayne) adjacent to Miami Shores & El Portal. Aventura, Miami Beach, Brickell, Design District, Midtown and Wynwood are a few minutes away. Barry University, Johnson & Wales, FIU North & St. Thomas University w/in the area. Looking for clean, responsible, non-smoker and drug-free tenant. Internet, water & electricity are included. Option to use Washer/Dryer for a small fee. First and last month, and security deposit required. Background check required at $50 non-refundable application fee per person applying.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/miami-fl?lid=13102996



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5593471)