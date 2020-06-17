All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 900 Northeast 85th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
900 Northeast 85th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

900 Northeast 85th Street

900 Northeast 85th Street · (305) 479-6854
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Upper East Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

900 Northeast 85th Street, Miami, FL 33138
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
alarm system
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Furnished Studio (Efficiency) in Upper East Side (MiMo Biscayne) adjacent to Miami Shores & El Portal. Aventura, Miami Beach, Brickell, Design District, Midtown and Wynwood are a few minutes away. Barry University, Johnson & Wales, FIU North & St. Thomas University w/in the area. Looking for clean, responsible, non-smoker and drug-free tenant. Internet, water & electricity are included. Option to use Washer/Dryer for a small fee. First and last month, and security deposit required. Background check required at $50 non-refundable application fee per person applying.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/miami-fl?lid=13102996

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5593471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Northeast 85th Street have any available units?
900 Northeast 85th Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 Northeast 85th Street have?
Some of 900 Northeast 85th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Northeast 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
900 Northeast 85th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Northeast 85th Street pet-friendly?
No, 900 Northeast 85th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 900 Northeast 85th Street offer parking?
Yes, 900 Northeast 85th Street does offer parking.
Does 900 Northeast 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 Northeast 85th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Northeast 85th Street have a pool?
No, 900 Northeast 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 900 Northeast 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 900 Northeast 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Northeast 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Northeast 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 900 Northeast 85th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Brickell
255 SW 11th St
Miami, FL 33130
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd
Miami, FL 33172
Solitair Brickell
86 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33130
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr
Miami, FL 33156
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue
Miami, FL 33137
X Miami
230 NE 4th St
Miami, FL 33132
Muze At Met
340 Southeast 3rd Street
Miami, FL 33131
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St
Miami, FL 33179

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity