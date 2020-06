Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Unobstructed direct Biscayne view, floor to ceiling windows with the best view. Line 03 floorplan offers a large balcony with access from each bedroom, 2 bedrooms 2 ½ bathrooms. High-end finishes Carrara marble floors in the living area and natural wood floors in both bedrooms, bathrooms with River Rock, and glass mosaic tile. Come to live in this bayfront luxury boutique size building in Edgewater.