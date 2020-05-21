500 Brickell Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym game room parking pool pool table garage hot tub internet access valet service

LOOK NO MORE …. Amazing Bay and City Views from this super large balcony. Brickell 500 … a location that WORKS as WELLL as it PLAYS!!! New laminate floors, 1 bed & 1 bath with washer/dryer in the unit, European kitchen, quartz counters & stainless steal appliances.

In the HEART of the financial district, close to Brickell City Center, Mary Brickell Village, Metro Mover, Metro Rail, Social Clubs, Bars, SOBE, food markets and much more ore.

Manhattan Style Amenities include: smart & green living, WIFI, rooftop infinity heated pool, sun decks, fitness center & spa, club room, billiards, valet, secured garage, concierge, lounge room, cinema room, game room, etc. Fast approvals. Available June 1st. Virtual showings.

RELAX, ENOY, PLAY & LIVE all in ONE!