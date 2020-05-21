All apartments in Miami
500 Brickell Ave
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:57 AM

500 Brickell Ave

500 Brickell Avenue · (888) 534-1116
Location

500 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1808 · Avail. now

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
valet service
LOOK NO MORE …. Amazing Bay and City Views from this super large balcony. Brickell 500 … a location that WORKS as WELLL as it PLAYS!!! New laminate floors, 1 bed & 1 bath with washer/dryer in the unit, European kitchen, quartz counters & stainless steal appliances.
In the HEART of the financial district, close to Brickell City Center, Mary Brickell Village, Metro Mover, Metro Rail, Social Clubs, Bars, SOBE, food markets and much more ore.
Manhattan Style Amenities include: smart & green living, WIFI, rooftop infinity heated pool, sun decks, fitness center & spa, club room, billiards, valet, secured garage, concierge, lounge room, cinema room, game room, etc. Fast approvals. Available June 1st. Virtual showings.
RELAX, ENOY, PLAY & LIVE all in ONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Brickell Ave have any available units?
500 Brickell Ave has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Brickell Ave have?
Some of 500 Brickell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Brickell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
500 Brickell Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Brickell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 500 Brickell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 500 Brickell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 500 Brickell Ave does offer parking.
Does 500 Brickell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 Brickell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Brickell Ave have a pool?
Yes, 500 Brickell Ave has a pool.
Does 500 Brickell Ave have accessible units?
No, 500 Brickell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Brickell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Brickell Ave has units with dishwashers.
