Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill

Amazing panoramic city and ocean view from this beautiful 2 bed and 2 bath unit. Soaring 12 ft. ceiling along with floor to ceiling impact windows which allows the unit to be a very bright one. Lovely kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer within an oversize closet. Tile floors throughout the unit. Custom built closet and more...Building offers many amenities such as: Fitness center, Massage room, Big Party room with full kitchen, Pool table and T.V. Pool area has Jacuzzi and BBQ.