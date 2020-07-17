2333 Brickell Ave 1909

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar gym game room pool bbq/grill internet access sauna tennis court valet service

AMAZING VIEWS OF BISCAYNE BAY - Property Id: 308175



Spectacular-Panoramic-and Unobstructed view of Biscayne Bay and Brickell Skyline . a "Must See". Totally renovated by prestigious architect. A high floor one bed room 1 & 1.5 bath' 930 sq. ft plus balcony. Porcelain floor through out and carpet in bed room. New kitchen with cuarz counter-top. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer. Fast speed internet and Direct TV, water and hot water included in condominium maintenance. Building with full amenities and services. Enjoy 24 hrs security and valet service. 5 tennis courts' 3 hand ball courts. Sauna, steam and gym. Olympic heated swimming pool overlooking the blue water bay. Barbecue area, party room, children playroom, cinema and game room . Beauty salon, coffee shop and mini-mart.

Small pets allowed.



For more information and showings, please call or text



Ana Bibas

Real Estate Sales Associate

Avanti Way Realty

786-683-2836

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2333-brickell-ave-miami-fl-unit-1909/308175

Property Id 308175



(RLNE5941868)