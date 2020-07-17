All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 2333 Brickell Ave 1909.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
2333 Brickell Ave 1909
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2333 Brickell Ave 1909

2333 Brickell Avenue · (786) 683-2836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Brickell
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2333 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33129
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1909 · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 930 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
tennis court
valet service
AMAZING VIEWS OF BISCAYNE BAY - Property Id: 308175

Spectacular-Panoramic-and Unobstructed view of Biscayne Bay and Brickell Skyline . a "Must See". Totally renovated by prestigious architect. A high floor one bed room 1 & 1.5 bath' 930 sq. ft plus balcony. Porcelain floor through out and carpet in bed room. New kitchen with cuarz counter-top. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer. Fast speed internet and Direct TV, water and hot water included in condominium maintenance. Building with full amenities and services. Enjoy 24 hrs security and valet service. 5 tennis courts' 3 hand ball courts. Sauna, steam and gym. Olympic heated swimming pool overlooking the blue water bay. Barbecue area, party room, children playroom, cinema and game room . Beauty salon, coffee shop and mini-mart.
Small pets allowed.

For more information and showings, please call or text

Ana Bibas
Real Estate Sales Associate
Avanti Way Realty
786-683-2836
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2333-brickell-ave-miami-fl-unit-1909/308175
Property Id 308175

(RLNE5941868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 Brickell Ave 1909 have any available units?
2333 Brickell Ave 1909 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 2333 Brickell Ave 1909 have?
Some of 2333 Brickell Ave 1909's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2333 Brickell Ave 1909 currently offering any rent specials?
2333 Brickell Ave 1909 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 Brickell Ave 1909 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2333 Brickell Ave 1909 is pet friendly.
Does 2333 Brickell Ave 1909 offer parking?
No, 2333 Brickell Ave 1909 does not offer parking.
Does 2333 Brickell Ave 1909 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2333 Brickell Ave 1909 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 Brickell Ave 1909 have a pool?
Yes, 2333 Brickell Ave 1909 has a pool.
Does 2333 Brickell Ave 1909 have accessible units?
No, 2333 Brickell Ave 1909 does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 Brickell Ave 1909 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2333 Brickell Ave 1909 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2333 Brickell Ave 1909?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Miami Riverfront Residences
2601 NW 16 St Rd
Miami, FL 33125
Brickell First
110 SW 12th St
Miami, FL 33130
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr
Miami, FL 33132
SOMA at Brickell
145 SW 13th St
Miami, FL 33130
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave
Miami, FL 33172
X Miami
230 NE 4th St
Miami, FL 33132
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St
Miami, FL 33137
The Aura
1501 Southwest 37th Avenue
Miami, FL 33145

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FL
Delray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
Little HavanaEdgewaterFlagami
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity