The unit is fully furnished available for short term seasonal or yearly. Spectacular views from its spacious terrace with glass railings (accessible from bedroom and living room) Gourmet kitchen with Sub-Zero/Wolf kitchen appliances. You will enjoy the open floor plan that features nine-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows with energy efficient tinted glass. Unit comes with Free Cable and WiFi, top-of-the-line stack-able waster/dryer. Specious Epic Residences Unit with downtown skyline and Miami River from your balcony while enjoying all of the great Kimpton Hotel amenities! This beautiful 1 bed/1, 1/5 bath unit has king size bed and extra large size Jacuzzi. The unit is located at the world famous Miami's Brickell/Downtown district.