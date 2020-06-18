1750 N Bayshore Dr

Amenities

1 to 3 month rental. This BayFront Apartment, 1 bedroom, living/dining, full kitchen, Big balcony, make you or your client feel right at home. Comes with 1 Queen size bed, 1 twin rollaway, and Queen sofa bed. This unit offers free Wi-Fi, free private indoor parking, features a fully modern kitchen including oven, coffee machine, and microwave dishwasher, and washer and dryer ,Blackout curtains, 2 flat -screen televisions, ironing facilities, and a seating area with armchairs. It has a gorgeous view of the city, the balcony overlooks the breathtaking Downtown Miami Area. The apartment is spacious, luxurious, & welcoming. Wynwood Art Walk as well as South Beach is a 15 min drive from the property.