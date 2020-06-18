All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM

1750 N Bayshore Dr

1750 North Bayshore Drive · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1750 North Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33132
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1711 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
internet access
1 to 3 month rental. This BayFront Apartment, 1 bedroom, living/dining, full kitchen, Big balcony, make you or your client feel right at home. Comes with 1 Queen size bed, 1 twin rollaway, and Queen sofa bed. This unit offers free Wi-Fi, free private indoor parking, features a fully modern kitchen including oven, coffee machine, and microwave dishwasher, and washer and dryer ,Blackout curtains, 2 flat -screen televisions, ironing facilities, and a seating area with armchairs. It has a gorgeous view of the city, the balcony overlooks the breathtaking Downtown Miami Area. The apartment is spacious, luxurious, & welcoming. Wynwood Art Walk as well as South Beach is a 15 min drive from the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 N Bayshore Dr have any available units?
1750 N Bayshore Dr has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 N Bayshore Dr have?
Some of 1750 N Bayshore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 N Bayshore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1750 N Bayshore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 N Bayshore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1750 N Bayshore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1750 N Bayshore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1750 N Bayshore Dr does offer parking.
Does 1750 N Bayshore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1750 N Bayshore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 N Bayshore Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1750 N Bayshore Dr has a pool.
Does 1750 N Bayshore Dr have accessible units?
No, 1750 N Bayshore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 N Bayshore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1750 N Bayshore Dr has units with dishwashers.
