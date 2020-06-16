All apartments in Miami
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:21 PM

1372 VENETIAN WY

1372 South Venetian Way · (305) 439-5592
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1372 South Venetian Way, Miami, FL 33139

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Contemporary chic home on the bay. Desirable east end of Venetian Island. Large smooth lines and open living room with walls of glass doors. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laundry room, and white slip covered sofas. Sun deck & pool.

Charming and contemporary chic home with bay view on the desirable east end of Venetian Island.Family friendly setting 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bath. Large smooth lines and open living room with walls of glass doors opening to a pool, dock, and bay views. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laundry room, and white slip covered sofas. First and second floor master suites, king beds with Egyptian cotton linens and Jacuzzi tub. Two flat screen TVs and internet access. 3268 ft² (304 m²)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1372 VENETIAN WY have any available units?
1372 VENETIAN WY has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1372 VENETIAN WY have?
Some of 1372 VENETIAN WY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1372 VENETIAN WY currently offering any rent specials?
1372 VENETIAN WY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1372 VENETIAN WY pet-friendly?
No, 1372 VENETIAN WY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1372 VENETIAN WY offer parking?
Yes, 1372 VENETIAN WY does offer parking.
Does 1372 VENETIAN WY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1372 VENETIAN WY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1372 VENETIAN WY have a pool?
Yes, 1372 VENETIAN WY has a pool.
Does 1372 VENETIAN WY have accessible units?
No, 1372 VENETIAN WY does not have accessible units.
Does 1372 VENETIAN WY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1372 VENETIAN WY does not have units with dishwashers.
