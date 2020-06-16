1372 VENETIAN WY

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Charming and contemporary chic home with bay view on the desirable east end of Venetian Island.Family friendly setting 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bath. Large smooth lines and open living room with walls of glass doors opening to a pool, dock, and bay views. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laundry room, and white slip covered sofas. First and second floor master suites, king beds with Egyptian cotton linens and Jacuzzi tub. Two flat screen TVs and internet access. 3268 ft² (304 m²)