Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car charging coffee bar dog park elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access valet service cats allowed guest parking

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Flamingo Point Center Tower in Miami Beach, FL is 10 minutes from downtown Miami and 20 minutes from Bal Harbor Shops. Find a home located where style, history, and beauty intersect. Discover newly redeveloped two story townhomes with walk in closets, gorgeous interiors, and Sub Zero appliances. Smoke free apartments feature washers and dryers, designer kitchens, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops in select units, tile or hardwood floors, large closets and private balconies. Plenty of amenities on site including Bebito s cafe and smart home technology, including locks and thermostat in every home. Our gated, pet friendly community features a gorgeous paradise swimming pool. Updated fitness center, on site recycling, 24 hour valet and car detailing service. Located 12 miles from Miami International Airport with easy access to I 395 and I 195. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.