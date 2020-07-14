All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Flamingo Point Center Tower

1504 Bay Rd · (305) 306-8716
Location

1504 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
West Avenue

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit C1601 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,754

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 983 sqft

Unit C0501 · Avail. now

$1,754

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 983 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit M1425 · Avail. now

$1,987

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Unit M1525 · Avail. now

$1,987

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Unit C0511 · Avail. now

$2,019

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1016 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit M0627 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,079

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1243 sqft

Unit M0418 · Avail. Aug 26

$2,229

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1338 sqft

Unit M0921 · Avail. Nov 2

$2,229

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1338 sqft

See 10+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit M0920 · Avail. Jul 22

$3,409

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2051 sqft

Unit M0620 · Avail. now

$3,409

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2051 sqft

Unit C2505 · Avail. Jul 17

$3,939

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1857 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Flamingo Point Center Tower.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
valet service
cats allowed
guest parking
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Flamingo Point Center Tower in Miami Beach, FL is 10 minutes from downtown Miami and 20 minutes from Bal Harbor Shops. Find a home located where style, history, and beauty intersect. Discover newly redeveloped two story townhomes with walk in closets, gorgeous interiors, and Sub Zero appliances. Smoke free apartments feature washers and dryers, designer kitchens, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops in select units, tile or hardwood floors, large closets and private balconies. Plenty of amenities on site including Bebito s cafe and smart home technology, including locks and thermostat in every home. Our gated, pet friendly community features a gorgeous paradise swimming pool. Updated fitness center, on site recycling, 24 hour valet and car detailing service. Located 12 miles from Miami International Airport with easy access to I 395 and I 195. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $1000-$2000
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $40
Dogs
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: None, assigned: $25/month. We also offer electric car charging stations within the garage. Shared stations available for $25/month plus energy consumed. Other, assigned: $250/month. VIP spaces are assigned, covered garage spaces conveniently located near the entrance to building. Valet parking is available per hour. 0-1 hour: $3, 1-5 hours: $6, 5-8 hours: $8, 8+ hours: $18. Guests with a guest resort pass may purchase a 14-day parking pass. Other, assigned: $250/month. VIP spaces are assigned, covered garage spaces conveniently located near the entrance to building. Valet parking is available per hour. 0-1 hour: $3, 1-5 hours: $6, 5-8 hours: $8, 8+ hours: $18. Guests with a guest resort pass may purchase a 14-day parking pass. Garage lot, assigned: $150/month. One space can be rented per resident. Additional parking is available for scooters and motorcycles. Monthly rent does not include tax.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Flamingo Point Center Tower have any available units?
Flamingo Point Center Tower has 37 units available starting at $1,754 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Flamingo Point Center Tower have?
Some of Flamingo Point Center Tower's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Flamingo Point Center Tower currently offering any rent specials?
Flamingo Point Center Tower is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Is Flamingo Point Center Tower pet-friendly?
Yes, Flamingo Point Center Tower is pet friendly.
Does Flamingo Point Center Tower offer parking?
Yes, Flamingo Point Center Tower offers parking.
Does Flamingo Point Center Tower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Flamingo Point Center Tower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Flamingo Point Center Tower have a pool?
Yes, Flamingo Point Center Tower has a pool.
Does Flamingo Point Center Tower have accessible units?
No, Flamingo Point Center Tower does not have accessible units.
Does Flamingo Point Center Tower have units with dishwashers?
No, Flamingo Point Center Tower does not have units with dishwashers.

