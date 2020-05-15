All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:05 PM

253 N COCONUT LN

253 North Coconut Lane · (305) 695-6300
Location

253 North Coconut Lane, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Palm Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$23,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Chic 3 bedroom/ 3 bathroom waterfront bungalow with a bold personality. Located on Miami Beach's exclusive Palm Island, the contempo home is complete with new furnishings, new baths, a sleek open kitchen, wood floors, original vaulted ceilings, new pool & boat dock and upgrades throughout. The open floor plan allows you to enjoy the stunning north facing views of a quiet waterway south of Hibiscus Island as well as the Miami & Miami Beach skylines. Six months minimum Rental, Available June 26, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 253 N COCONUT LN have any available units?
253 N COCONUT LN has a unit available for $23,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 253 N COCONUT LN have?
Some of 253 N COCONUT LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 253 N COCONUT LN currently offering any rent specials?
253 N COCONUT LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 N COCONUT LN pet-friendly?
No, 253 N COCONUT LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 253 N COCONUT LN offer parking?
No, 253 N COCONUT LN does not offer parking.
Does 253 N COCONUT LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 253 N COCONUT LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 N COCONUT LN have a pool?
Yes, 253 N COCONUT LN has a pool.
Does 253 N COCONUT LN have accessible units?
No, 253 N COCONUT LN does not have accessible units.
Does 253 N COCONUT LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 253 N COCONUT LN has units with dishwashers.
