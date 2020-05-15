253 N COCONUT LN

Amenities

Chic 3 bedroom/ 3 bathroom waterfront bungalow with a bold personality. Located on Miami Beach's exclusive Palm Island, the contempo home is complete with new furnishings, new baths, a sleek open kitchen, wood floors, original vaulted ceilings, new pool & boat dock and upgrades throughout. The open floor plan allows you to enjoy the stunning north facing views of a quiet waterway south of Hibiscus Island as well as the Miami & Miami Beach skylines. Six months minimum Rental, Available June 26, 2020