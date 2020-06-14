9 Island Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill media room sauna tennis court

Beautifully Renovated Bright 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit with Stunning Biscayne Bay, Downtown and Port of Miami views. Enjoy Breathtaking Sunrises and Sunsets from every room. Contemporary furnished, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Full Size Washer and Dryer. Full Service established building with LUX amenities, heated resort-like pool, BBQ, 3 Jacuzzi overlooking the Bay and Downtown, Pool Service, Tennis Courts, Fully Equipped Top of the line Gym, Cardio Room, Sauna, Kids Playroom, Large Conference/Banquet Room with Catering Kitchen.

Steps away from Sunset Harbor restaurants and shops, Lincoln Road Mall, Movie Theater, Fresh Market, Trader's Joe and more