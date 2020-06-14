All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:10 AM

9 Island Ave

9 Island Avenue · (786) 337-5564
Location

9 Island Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Venetian Islands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1202 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
sauna
tennis court
Beautifully Renovated Bright 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit with Stunning Biscayne Bay, Downtown and Port of Miami views. Enjoy Breathtaking Sunrises and Sunsets from every room. Contemporary furnished, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Full Size Washer and Dryer. Full Service established building with LUX amenities, heated resort-like pool, BBQ, 3 Jacuzzi overlooking the Bay and Downtown, Pool Service, Tennis Courts, Fully Equipped Top of the line Gym, Cardio Room, Sauna, Kids Playroom, Large Conference/Banquet Room with Catering Kitchen.
Steps away from Sunset Harbor restaurants and shops, Lincoln Road Mall, Movie Theater, Fresh Market, Trader's Joe and more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Island Ave have any available units?
9 Island Ave has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Island Ave have?
Some of 9 Island Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Island Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9 Island Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Island Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9 Island Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 9 Island Ave offer parking?
No, 9 Island Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9 Island Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Island Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Island Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9 Island Ave has a pool.
Does 9 Island Ave have accessible units?
No, 9 Island Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Island Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Island Ave has units with dishwashers.
