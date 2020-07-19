All apartments in Miami Beach
836 Pennsylvania Ave

836 Pennsylvania Avenue · (305) 695-6300
Location

836 Pennsylvania Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit G · Avail. now

$3,450

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
Nestled in a quiet, boutique building in the heart of SoBe, this completely renovated townhome features top-of-the-line finishes, high ceilings, a tremendous chef's kitchen, powder room and two covered parking spaces! Additional features include a unique split-level layout with spacious bedrooms upstairs - including walk-in closets and en-suite baths, and a luxurious master bedroom with private balcony and double vanity/shower in the bath. Rarely available side-by-side parking spaces, and bike storage complete this unique opportunity. This is a must see, and will not last! Can be rented fully furnished at $3,750!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
836 Pennsylvania Ave has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 836 Pennsylvania Ave have?
Some of 836 Pennsylvania Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
836 Pennsylvania Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 Pennsylvania Ave pet-friendly?
No, 836 Pennsylvania Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 836 Pennsylvania Ave offer parking?
Yes, 836 Pennsylvania Ave offers parking.
Does 836 Pennsylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 836 Pennsylvania Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 Pennsylvania Ave have a pool?
No, 836 Pennsylvania Ave does not have a pool.
Does 836 Pennsylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 836 Pennsylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 836 Pennsylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 836 Pennsylvania Ave has units with dishwashers.
