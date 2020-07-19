836 Pennsylvania Ave

Amenities

Nestled in a quiet, boutique building in the heart of SoBe, this completely renovated townhome features top-of-the-line finishes, high ceilings, a tremendous chef's kitchen, powder room and two covered parking spaces! Additional features include a unique split-level layout with spacious bedrooms upstairs - including walk-in closets and en-suite baths, and a luxurious master bedroom with private balcony and double vanity/shower in the bath. Rarely available side-by-side parking spaces, and bike storage complete this unique opportunity. This is a must see, and will not last! Can be rented fully furnished at $3,750!