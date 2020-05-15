7821 Carlyle

Amenities

**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTHS ONLY** Come see this spacious and affordable residence in the desirable North Shore! Enjoy a short walk to the ocean and 36 acre beachfront park. Easily get around the neighborhood using the free trolley. This freshly painted apartment features gorgeous tile floors, updated kitchen, modern lighting, and upgraded bath. Building features a gated garden style community with on-site laundry. Pets are welcome! Easy to show and fast approval process