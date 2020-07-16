7510 Byron Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill tennis court

**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Make this spacious and secure garden view back corner bedroom apartment yours today! This tranquil and bright apartment features a nice styled kitchen with granite counters, modern bath with vanity cabinet, wooden floors thru out, & more. Located in a gated garden style community with on-site laundry. Enjoy the 36 acre beachfront park nearby in desirable North Shore neighborhood. Be walking distance to the popular North Shore Tennis Center, Publix, Walgreens, CVS and many Restaurants! Use the free trolley service to shop around the top rated stores. Easy to show, with rapid move in process. Pets are welcome!